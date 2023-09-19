'We can conquer anything': Nick Teo and Hong Ling announce December wedding date

They announced their engagement in August last year, and finally dropped the bomb today (Sept 19).

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo revealed that they will be tying the knot this December.

"Hand in hand, we can conquer anything. Three more months to becoming a married couple," wrote Hong Ling in a joint Instagram post with Nick.

She attached a photo from their pre-wedding shoot in Jeju Island, South Korea, in April.

Speaking to 8World today, the couple specified that the wedding will take place on Dec 15 with around 20 banquet tables.

Nick explained that it will be a private event and so they won't be revealing the location. "We only invited artiste friends and colleagues whom we are familiar with and would go out with in private. We are sorry for those who are not invited, but the venue really cannot accommodate so many people."

He added that the location is what Hong Ling always wanted.

Hong Ling's mother is Thai and her relatives in Thailand will be flying in for the occasion.

Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh will be the wedding host and there will be three bridesmaids and three best men, all of whom are not in showbiz.

"Jeff is more nervous about the progress of the wedding than we are. He would ask us what the schedule is and how we plan to arrange it... but we don't have any plans yet!" Nick said.

The two fell in love on the set of the 2014 Mediacorp series 118.

In 2019, Hong Ling shared with AsiaOne that she was ready to marry Nick.

Three years later, Nick proposed to her on Aug 16, 2022, which was also her 28th birthday.

The former posted a video of the birthday-cum-engagement party and wrote: "Meeting you has been the best thing that happened to me."

