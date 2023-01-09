'We haven't met for over 10 years': Former actress Zeng Huifen makes rare appearance at Chew Chor Meng's new bistro bar

"It's great to have many friends, and it's even better if you have many old friends."

Actor Chew Chor Meng was spitting facts on his Instagram last Friday (Jan 6) as he met up with a friend after more than a decade: Samsui Women star Zeng Huifen.

The former Mediacorp actress, who moved to the US with her family in 1997, made a rare appearance at Chor Meng's new F&B business Viewdee Thai Bistro Bar alongside actor couple Chen Liping and Rayson Tan.

In the hashtags, Chor Meng, 54, thanked 57-year-old Liping for the reunion.

"We haven't met for over 10 years," Chor Meng wrote in his post, alongside hashtags such as "moved to tears" and "happy party".

Adding a bit of trivia, he also wrote: "These two seniors have played both my mum and my sister."

In 1992's Fiery Passion, Chor Meng and Huifen, 60, played siblings and in 1995's The Teochew Family, Huifen played Chuning, who adopted Chor Meng's Hong San.

Chor Meng also played Kaida, the eldest son of Liping's character Xiaogu in 2007's The Golden Path. Funnily enough, Liping also played mother to Li Nanxing — who is older than her at 58 — and Tay Ping Hui, 52, in the drama.

A fan commented on the Instagram post: "Big brother Chor Meng aged a lot."

Other fans were excited to see Huifen, who also acted in iconic '80s dramas like Army Series and The Flying Fish.

"Classic photo," read a comment, while another read: "I miss Huifen and the dramas she was in."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Chew Chor Meng

Rayson, 57, commented on the post: "Cherish friendship, cherish the present moment."

Sharing the photos on his own Instagram, he wrote: "It's wonderful to have friends come from afar, all gatherings are long-awaited reunions."

Last year, Liping made a poignant International Women's Day post as she shared photos taken with Huifen in Singapore. The two had acted together in dramas such as I Do (1987) and Airforce (1988).

"Such a beautiful nostalgic moment, two of my favourite actresses," read a comment, while another fan wrote: "How delightful to see a familiar face! Still radiant, Zeng Huifen!"

Fellow celebrities were happy to see Huifen, too.

"Hello, my idol," commented Pan Lingling, while Priscelia Chan wrote: "Omg, my goddesses!"

ALSO READ: Throwback to 1994: Chew Chor Meng meets up with former co-star and ex-TVB actress Kitty Lai

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.