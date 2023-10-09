'We started bickering the moment we met': Jackie Chan, Show Lo and JJ Lin meet at Singapore event

Six years after their movie, Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan and Taiwanese singer Show Lo reunited in Singapore.

The two starred in the 2017 film Bleeding Steel together and met last Thursday (Oct 5) at the opening of Richard Mille's flagship store in Singapore.

"I yearned for so long. I finally met my Jackie bro. We haven't met for such a long time," wrote Show, 44, in an Instagram post, adding photos he took with the 69-year-old.

In the first photo, they appeared close as Show hugged Jackie from behind. The latter held his hands with a smile.

Show, who was in Singapore for his concert on Oct 7, continued: "We started bickering the moment we met, and we were so happy. He's still healthy and full of energy."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyBnz2OP-6V/?igshid=MWZjMTM2ODFkZg==[/embed]

Fans also spotted Jackie and Show crossing the road to the event, surrounded by a group of people taking videos.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyBO8nrrs3C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Show wasn't the only star who snagged photos with Jackie.

Local singer JJ Lin also posted photos taken with Jackie on the same day, congratulating Richard Mille on the store opening.

Netizens in the comments section praised the 42-year-old for looking "handsome" in his Prada beret.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyCb6pmPesi/?igshid=MWZjMTM2ODFkZg==[/embed]

Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan was also at the event and posted photos of himself against the Singapore skyline on Instagram.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyDrkwbPb7k/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

ALSO READ: 'Faye Wong once said she would never hire me again': Singaporean make-up artist recalls working with region's superstars

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.