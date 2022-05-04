'Welcome to our world, Kyzen': Kimberly Chia gives birth to baby boy

Local actress Kimberly Chia took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 4) afternoon to announce the arrival of her baby boy Kyzen.

Posting a photo of herself holding her son, the 26-year-old wrote: "So... the last few days was wild. Welcome to our world, Kyzen".

"No words can summarise how I feel now, still can't believe my baby has finally come out to meet us. I love him so much already," she added, while promising her followers more updates about her labour and confinement.

Fellow celebrities also shared the young mum's excitement and left her congratulatory comments on her post.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Kimberly announced her marriage and pregnancy during an Instagram live last October, and has been documenting her pregnancy milestones since then — from a baby's gender reveal party to showing off her growing baby bump in a white lingerie set.

The glamorous bits aside, she also had a close shave when she missed a kerb and fell on her knees in March.

claudiatan@asiaone.com