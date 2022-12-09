We’re With You: Kara’s Ji-young leaves group’s comeback album at late member Ha-ra’s resting place

We’ll overcome any difficulties / Small pieces put together make us complete / We’re with you.

It’s been 12 years since K-pop girl group Kara’s peppy, upbeat single We’re With You, but the song hits differently in 2022 in light of the group’s long-awaited comeback.

Former members Kang Ji-young, Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Nicole Jung and Heo Young-ji recently reunited to release their new extended play (EP) album Move Again to commemorate the group’s 15th debut anniversary.

Yet, the popular second-generation girl group felt incomplete without late member Goo Ha-ra, who died in 2019.

In an Instagram update on Tuesday (Dec 6), maknae (youngest member) Ji-young shared a series of photos from their comeback, including one of her leaving a copy of the new album at Ha-ra’s cemetery niche.

“Unnie (older sister in Korean)! Very good days are here for us, can you hear me?” the 28-year-old wrote. “This moment is what unnie would have wanted. I love you, I miss you.”

Ji-young, who quit Kara in early 2014, also shared her elation at being part of the girl group again: “I think I forgot all about this while doing solo activities, after leaving the group for nine years. I’m so happy to be back as a member of Kara.

“Seeing us all become one again under the name of Kara, all I can say is that I’m so grateful and happy about this [album] promotion.”

She also said that, despite the group wrapping up their promotions, the reunion still felt like a dream to her.

Ji-young had hinted at her visit a month ago when she left a comment on a 2013 Instagram post by Ha-ra, who had captioned: “We have been working hard right, Ji-young? Let’s be better otona (adults in Japanese). Don’t change your mind now.”

A 19-year-old Goo Ha-ra in the We’re With You music video.

Under the post, Ji-young commented: “Unnie, I miss you even more today. I don't know if I'm doing well but I am working hard to be an accomplished otona. I will go see you soon with a nice present. I love you.”

Ha-ra committed suicide in her home in Gangnam on Nov 24, 2019. At the time, she was in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong-bum who was charged with assaulting and blackmailing the singer.

The five members of Kara made their comeback at the Mnet Asia Music Awards on Nov 29 with their new single When I Move. They also performed a medley of well-loved past singles Lupin (2010), Step (2011) and Mister (2009).

Move Again, their first EP since the group’s disbandment in 2016, was released on the same day.

