What's new on Disney+: August 2021

With the vast amount of titles that premiere on Disney+ every month, doomscrolling is definitely a thing. So let us help and figure out how you might kickstart your Disney+ journey in August on the right foot.

What If…? Season 1 – Disney+ Original

PHOTO: Disney+

What If…? is the first animated series from Marvel Studios. It entertains the thought of what would happen if famous events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) didn’t turn out the way they did in the movies.

Featuring a star-studded voice cast which includes returning actors from the MCU such as the late Chadwick Boseman, Hayley Atwell, and Josh Brolin. It is time to imagine what lies beyond the ellipsis of What if…?

Zombie Captain America, we’re all in!

What if…? Season 1 premieres on Disney+ on Aug 11, 2021. New Episode(s) Every Wednesday.

The Walking Dead Season 11

PHOTO: Disney+

The zombie apocalypse proves to be a ceaseless pincer attack on the survivors. After having to confront the past while facing new threats in The Walking Dead Season 10, trust and relationships have been strained to the point of being torn apart.

In the coming season, those who live in Alexandria will face not only the challenges of refortification, but also the demands of a growing population which includes survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of the Hilltop.

This is the last stretch of a series that has lasted over a decade, the final sprint towards closure for fans of the series who stuck with the series through all its highs and lows.

The Walking Dead Season 11 will premiere on Disney+ on Aug 23, 2021.

ALSO READ: Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge on in August 2021

American Horror Stories Season 1 – Star Original

PHOTO: Disney+

If keeping up with an ongoing series with all its weekly cliffhangers is too much to take, here is Ryan Murphy’s spin-off series, American Horror Stories. This follows nine seasons of American Horror Story. Each episode will be a self-contained package of terror, each with their own unique stories, characters, and twists.

The First Two Episodes of American Horror Stories Season 1 will premiere on Aug 25, 2021, then New Episodes Every Friday.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 1 – Disney+ Original

PHOTO: Disney+

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life follows Chip and Dale and their adventures while living in a big city park. They will be joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they tackle any challenges that come their way. This is a heartwarming and family-friendly animated series that will put a smile on everyone’s faces.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Season 1 is currently available on Disney+ having premiered on July 28, 2021. New Episode(s) Every Wednesday.

Hysterical – Star Original

PHOTO: Disney+

Hysterical offers a revealing glimpse into some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women. It shows their hard-fought journey to be a clear and audible voice for both their generation and gender while being able to make others laugh about the whole thing.

Hysterical will premiere on Disney+ on Aug 6, 2021.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about Disney+ Singapore including prices, content & more

World’s Biggest Bullshark

PHOTO: Disney+

For the documentary enthusiasts, follow Marine Ecologist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, former Royal Marine Commando James Glancy, and Evolutionary Biologist Dr. Toby Daly-Engel as they team up to uncover how Big Bull, one of the largest Bull Sharks ever caught, grew to become a giant and find out if there could be more like her.

World’s Biggest Bullsharkwill be available on Disney+ on Aug 13, 2021.

Kingdom of the Polar Bears Season 1

PHOTO: Disney+

For the animal lovers who want to explore the universality of parent-child relations in the animal kingdom, look no farther than Kingdom of the Polar Bears. Let veteran polar bear guide Dennis Compayre be the guide on this remarkable journey of a polar bear mum and her newborn cubs leaving the safety of their den for the first time.

Kingdom of the Polar Bears Season 1 will be available on Disney+ on Aug 18, 2021.

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

PHOTO: Disney+

With the first-ever World Princess Week, viewers can enjoy Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration, executive produced by Emmy Award-winning team NappyTabs. Global superstar and Grammy Award winning recording artist Brandy. This music special will feature exciting remixes of familiar songs and is bound to be a treat for the ears.

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration will be available on Disney+ on Aug 27, 2021.

With a diverse range of content to satisfy any palate, discoverability does become a challenge so we hope this guide helped! If you’re not subscribed yet, do check out the Disney+ service. Months on, it still remains as one of the best streaming services out there considering the content rollout we’ll be expecting in the months ahead as well.

ALSO READ: Top 9 Oscar-winning movies you can watch on Disney+ now

This article was first published in Geek Culture.