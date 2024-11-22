Where's a good place in Singapore to film the Harry Potter series? The Weasley twins think it's Botanic Gardens

Most of the scenes from fantasy series Harry Potter were filmed in places like London, Northeast England and the Scottish Highlands.

But if it were to take place in Singapore, where would the best location to film be?

James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the eight-part movie series, have a suggestion.

"I think probably the [Singapore] Botanic Gardens," Oliver told AsiaOne during an interview on Monday (Nov 18).

"You could maybe have some Mandrakes lurking around in there, maybe something like that."

For context, Mandrakes are magical plants with restorative powers that are used to create potions. Those who have seen the movies would remember the scene where they emitted high-pitched screams while being repotted.

The twins were in Singapore for the premiere of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an immersive experience at Resorts World Sentosa that opened its doors to the public on Friday (Nov 22).

This isn't the first time the Phelps twins have been to Singapore.

In April last year, they came to our little red dot along with their on-screen father, Arthur Weasley, who is played by Mark Williams.

The three were here to shoot an episode for their travel show Fantastic Friends.

This time, after landing on Sunday evening (Nov 17), the first thing they did was make a beeline to Newton Food Centre for some hawker food such as chicken satay, chilli crab, carrot cake and grass jelly tea, they shared.

In the midst of this, they met some friendly locals who explained the food to them.

"That's one thing we always really like whenever we come to Singapore. People want to make sure we're enjoying ourselves," said Oliver.

So, what are their favourite hawker foods?

"I would say the chili crab with mantou. That was really nice," said James.

For Oliver, his dish of choice is chicken rice, which he described as "fantastic".

During their previous visits, they had also spent plenty of time exploring our hawker scene.

"Some of my favourite places that I've visited in Singapore are definitely some of the markets for the food. It's very unique to this part of the world," said James.

"We always have a great time in Singapore," Oliver chimed in.

[[nid:678498]]

melissateo@asiaone.com