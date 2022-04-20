'Why are you chasing after someone's husband?' Malaysian actress accuses another of being homewrecker

After four years of keeping tight-lipped on the matter, Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana felt enough was enough.

Last Saturday (April 16), she decided to out the woman she believes has been attempting to come between her and her actor-director husband Syamsul Yusof since 2019.

Her warnings came in the form of multiple Instagram Stories and were directed at fellow actress Ira Kaza, who's in her 20s.

In Puteri Sarah Liyana's Instagram Stories, she called Ira Kaza out and asked what happened to all her previous relationships. PHOTO: Instagram/Puteri Sarah Liyana

Puteri Sarah did not hold back on her accusations, claiming Ira harassed her by sending offensive comments via another Instagram account.

The 36-year-old added how she tried to keep calm and stay quiet all these years to "preserve her family's reputation".

However, the straw that broke the camel's back was when Ira allegedly made comments about Puteri Sarah's children. It is not known what was said of the kids.

Puteri Sarah and Syamsul have a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.

She warned Ira to stop asking her husband for money, adding: "Why are you chasing after someone's husband? Have you really no self-respect? And you say it is because of his money? Be more mature, go and work, I work to earn my own keep too."

In her subsequent Instagram Stories, Puteri Sarah Liyana claimed Ira Kaza created another Instagram account which she uses to harass her since 2019. PHOTO: Instagram/Puteri Sarah Liyana

In a separate Instagram Story, Puteri Sarah labeled Ira a "basic homewrecker" and included a screenshot of the Instagram account that Ira allegedly uses to harass her. It is not known if the account really belongs to Ira.

After accusing Ira of chasing after her husband, Puteri Sarah went for the jugular by asking: "Didn’t you recently get a boyfriend? Where have all your boyfriends gone? Why must you disturb someone else’s husband?"

"I've been quiet for four years but the more I stay quiet, the more you take advantage of me," Puteri Sarah added.

As of writing, Ira has not commented on Puteri Sarah's accusations.

