Win tickets to Kim Se-jeong's concert in Singapore!

The South Korean singer-actress — known for her dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal — last hit our shores in 2017 with her former girl group Gugudan, which disbanded in 2020.

"I still remember how passionate Singapore's fans were when we performed something that we had never shown before as Gugudan. So for this concert, I'm excited to see how Singaporean fans will react to all the songs from my recent album which haven't been revealed before in other performances," Sejeong told AsiaOne in an interview last week.

She added how she wants to try black pepper crabs as she heard that they're "particularly good".

Her newly released album Door marks her return to music after nearly two years, and we asked her how she felt about that.

"Returning to the stage feels like going back to my hometown. In Korea, you hear 'deokdam' (well-wishes) from your older relatives, or things like, 'How have you been doing in life?', 'What's different from the last time we saw you?' etc," she told us.

"Sometimes these questions could be scary and sometimes you get quite worried about them. And this is a similar feeling that I experience when I return to the stage.

"On one hand, I'm most comfortable when I'm with my family and fans, but on the other hand, I would wonder whether I could deliver a new look and a message that the fans would be satisfied with."

