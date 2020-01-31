Wuhan virus: Tay Ping Hui says there's 'lots of trepidation' in Singapore, difficulty finding film locations

PHOTO: Instagram/taypinghui
AsiaOne

The epicentre of the outbreak is in China, but fear and worry has gripped the people of our island city as well.

Veteran actor Tay Ping Hui, who went to China to further his career in 2018, felt it especially strong when he encountered "lots of trepidation" while looking for locations in Singapore for filming. 

The 49-year-old told AsiaOne he is experiencing "serious difficulties" in scouting locations for his upcoming project in Singapore because he has a "big group" of cast and crew totalling 20 to 30 people. He added that he has prepared surgical masks for every cast and crew member to wear.

Though the situation in Singapore may not be that serious yet, the actor understands why people aren't taking any chances. That's because the "Wuhan virus is more contagious than SARS" as it can be passed on even during the incubation period.

For now, he will be staying in Singapore until the outbreak stabilises.

He said: "I am not supposed to be in China now but we are in pre-production for a project in Singapore that I am directing. But we are having serious difficulties getting some locations to let us shoot because everyone is very wary about letting a big group of people into the premises. So lots of trepidation."

Ping Hui isn't the only local celebrity who has been indirectly affected by the coronavirus.

Celebrity power couple Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu recently made headlines due to the former's decision to stay in Guangzhou with her children to settle some "personal matters". The city is Yuwu's hometown, and the family had gone there to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family.

Joanne, 36, told AsiaOne: "I am extremely grateful that a fan from Shanghai shipped some masks to me early on as we were not able to get any in Guangzhou.

"We can’t get hold of any children’s masks so I’m stitching up the adult ones to fit their face better. It’s not ideal but it’s the best I can do with what I have for now."

Yuwu has returned to Singapore and will go through a self-imposed quarantine period of 14 days. He told AsiaOne that his filming commitments have been postponed accordingly, and he feels bad that the production team for his current drama has to reschedule and incur additional costs.

ALSO READ: Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

