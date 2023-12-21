Xiang Yun almost cheated by fake undertaker: 'Why would people scam someone at a funeral?'

Veteran local actress Xiang Yun almost fell for a scam at her mother's funeral in September.

The 62-year-old shared that during the wake, she was approached by a young man claiming to be from the funeral services company, according to a report published by Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Xiang Yun's mother died on Sept 12 at the age of 84 due to kidney failure from a virus infection.

The funeral was conducted with Buddhist rites and an enlightenment ritual was planned on one night during the wake.

"At about 3pm to 4pm that day, a young man came to the wake. He claimed that the monk who was supposed to conduct the ritual wouldn't be coming that night, as his master had died and he had to go for his funeral," Xiang Yun shared.

She added that the man asked her if the ritual could be conducted earlier instead.

As Xiang Yun was contemplating how to resolve the situation, the man said: "We hope to conduct the ritual earlier as we wish to show our sincerity by donating the fees to the master's funeral."

Almost yielding to the man, Xiang Yun asked about the ritual fees and was told that it would cost $1,200, which she could PayNow him immediately.

Sensing something amiss, she told the man that she would consider and stepped away to call the company she had engaged to confirm the situation.

And she realised she was almost scammed.

"The funeral director told me, 'Why does the ritual have to be conducted earlier? We are very sure and didn't hear that the monk knew anyone who died recently!"' Xiang Yun shared.

She added that her family members had encouraged her to make a police report, but as they were still handling the elderly woman's afterlife matters and there was no actual loss of money, Xiang Yun did not report it in the end.

"I am very sad about this. Why would people scam someone at a funeral?" Xiang Yun said, adding that everyone should remain highly vigilant against scammers.

