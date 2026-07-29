Single's Inferno 3 contestants Yoo Si-eun and Lee Gwan-hee announce romance 2 years after dating show ended

Two years after Singles' Inferno 3 ended, contestants Yoo Si-eun, 29, and Lee Gwan-hee, 38, have revealed they are dating.

The couple broke the news in a joint Instagram post today (July 29).

"Surrounded by the warm support and interest shown by so many of you, we have spent some time getting to know one another quietly. Now we have reached the point where we want to sincerely express our feelings directly to you as well, so we are introducing ourselves [as a couple] like this," they said.

"We intend to continue cherishing and supporting one another as we nurture our beautiful love. Please show us lots of warm care and support from now on."

According to Sports Chosun, influencer Si-eun and professional basketballer Gwan-hee stayed in touch after the show ended its telecast and started dating in December last year. The South Korean publication also revealed an exclusive photo of the two on an aquarium date.

The third season of the popular South Korean reality dating show aired from December 2023 to January 2024.

The series ended with Si-eun — who was a runner-up in the 2022 Miss Korea pageant — choosing contestant Choi Min-woo while Gwan-hee — currently playing for Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League — picked Choi Hye-seon. However, the two pairings didn't become a couple in real life.

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