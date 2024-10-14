Yvonne Lim's children serve as flower girl and page boy at Jam Hsiao's wedding

It was her children's first time attending a wedding and it just happened to be between Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, 37 and his manager wife Summer Lin, 51.

Earlier today (Oct 14), Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim posted an Instagram Story (IGS) of her and her family at the wedding held in Taipei last night (Oct 13). She posted another IGS of her son AJ and daughter Alexa together with the happy couple.

She captioned: "It's AJ and Alexa's first time attending a wedding and they are really excited. Moreover, being selected to be one of the flower girls and page boys entourage. Well, I guess they know they had to do their best for their godparents and I'm so relieved they delivered! Well done my babies!"

Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu also posted a photo of her with Yvonne and other friends who attended the wedding.

Yvonne, 48, has been living in Taiwan since 2015 with her husband, former boy band member Alex Tien, shortly after AJ's birth. Alexa was born there.

She announced in January last year that she plans to relocate back to Singapore with the children due to their scary experiences with earthquakes in Taiwan.

