Zermatt Neo x Tom Holland and Zendaya: New food challenge inspired by what Spider-Man stars would eat lots of

Thanks to competitive eater Zermatt Neo, we now know some of Tom Holland and Zendaya's favourite foods.

Known for feats like eating 8.5kg worth of bak chor mee and 500 satay sticks, the local food content creator was recently in Shanghai for China's premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Taking to Instagram Reels yesterday (July 28), the 38-year-old unveiled an unexpected collaboration when he interviewed the movie's lead actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are also husband and wife.

When Tom, 30, curiously asked Zermatt about his hardest food challenge ever, he could only utter "wow" upon learning that the latter had downed 9kg of butter chicken in just under an hour.

"So if you guys were to have my superpower - my bottomless [stomach] - what would be the one food that you can absolutely demolish?" questioned Zermatt.

"I'd have to go with chicken tenders or something," said Tom. "It's just that they're easy to pick up, you can dunk it in a sauce that'll help them go down."

He also mused picking mashed potatoes, as they are easy to eat.

Zendaya fondly attested that he loves chicken. The 29-year-old answered that her food of choice would purely be things she likes. Thus, she picked cheesy pasta, sharing that she loves anything with cheese.

Tom jested that if they were to choose something solely based on how much they love it, he would also eat Fruit Riot sweets, which are frozen fruit splashed with lemon juice and candy coating.

He added: "But you can't eat that many of them because it burns your mouth. They're so good though, I wish I could eat them forever."

In his caption, Zermatt declared: "When you ask Tom Holland and Zendaya what they'd demolish - and they give you your next two challenges. Cheesy pasta + tenders, coming right up!"

"Didn't expect this link-up. Ups la, Zermatt!" wrote one user in the comments. Another joked: "Waiting for the Zermatt Neo vs Spider-Man food challenge!"

In June, Zermatt also surprised netizens when he battled basketball icon Jeremy Lin to a burger challenge, winning with an impressive speed of 32 seconds, while Jeremy, 37, finished close behind at 47 seconds.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in Singapore cinemas on July 30.

[[nid:741375]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.