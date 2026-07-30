Carry Zhang Linghe to work? Instant noodle brand's new tote bag coming to Singapore supermarkets

If seeing him on your phone wallpaper isn't enough, you can now carry Zhang Linghe's face to work too.

China instant noodle brand Jin Mai Lang recently announced that they’ll be giving out tote bags with the actor's face on it in Singapore soon.

In a video promoting the launch, the brand wrote: "Can't get enough of Zhang Linghe? You can take him with you."

The promotion will be available at selected FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Prime supermarkets starting Aug 1.

Fans are required to purchase six selected Jin Mai Lang cup noodles to redeem the gift.

Linghe, who turns 29 in December, has been the talk of the town since his recent hit C-drama Pursuit of Jade where he played heartthrob marquis Xie Zheng.

He has also starred in other popular dramas such as Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), where he told AsiaOne about how his life as an actor had been thus far, and Story of Kunning Palace (2023).

[embed]https://youtu.be/V9efZStsAV4?si=33v4RFMIEZ6NvxKk[/embed]

Last month, pilates studios across China went viral for lining their reformer machines with mats bearing the faces of male Chinese actors.

Pilates studios in Singapore adopted the creative method, and of course Linghe was one of the popular options.

His newest drama Overdo is currently airing, with some fans talking about the weak plot and "awkward acting".

Linghe's last public event here was in 2024 for Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) to promote his drama The Best Thing (2025).

At the time, he told AsiaOne it wasn't his first time in Singapore as he had vacationed here with his family at a young age.

"My memories of Singapore remain in a photo we took at Botanic Gardens. During my visit here this time, I hope to try the local delicacies, because my memories of them are quite hazy. I would like to try how bak kut teh tastes like. I have also never explored [the Marina Bay] area before and the scenery is beautiful," he said to us.

We saw #ZhangLinghe at the #iQiyi showcase at #ATF2024! 😍



Hear more about his role as Chinese medicine doctor He Suye in upcoming drama #TheBestThing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8fn34Z7TMS — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) December 4, 2024

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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