Zhang Zhenhuan and wife expecting second child, hope to deliver in Singapore

Former Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan, who now goes by the name Zhang Zhenxuan, announced on Instagram that he and his wife Sally Pan are expecting their second child.

On June 1, the day China celebrates Children's Day, the 36-year-old posted a photo of Pan sporting a big baby bump and carrying their son Miro who's 16 months old.

The couple received many well-wishes from local celebs and Instagram followers, but it seems the bulging bump was lost on host and now Traditional Chinese Medicine physician Pornsak.

"Why didn't Sally zip up her pants?" Pornsak asked in the comment section.

Pan replied: "Because baby number two pulled it open, haha."

"OMG! I thought it was because you ate too much! Congratulations!" Pornsak said.

When contacted by 8world, Zhenxuan said they have always wanted to have a second child. Pan, 26, and Miro are currently in Wenzhou, China, and the couple hope to deliver the baby — who is due in September — in Singapore. However, their plans are still fluid due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November last year, Zhenxuan announced Pan was pregnant with Miro, and the following month, he posted photos of the little one, who was already a few months old at that time.

