Zhu Zeliang buys home after working 5 years

Yes 933 radio DJ Zhu Zeliang has purchased his own home after five years of working.

The 29-year-old shared the good news in an Instagram post yesterday (July 13).

"Biggest purchase of my life so far. [This was] one of the goals I set for myself the day I started working, and here we are five years later," he wrote.

He shared a photo of himself holding a set of keys in the apartment, which appears to have a flight of stairs leading to a loft, and asked for renovation ideas.

Local celebrities such as Elvin Ng, Desmond Tan, Zhang Zetong and Priscelia Chan congratulated him in the comments section.

Earlier in January, Malaysia-born Zetong, 33, revealed he bought his first home — a condominium unit in the western part of Singapore — after facing renting issues for years. In April, local actress He Yingying, 31, also gave a sneak peek of her new abode, posing on her spacious balcony with a pineapple bound in $100 notes.

In 2016, Zeliang finished first in Mediacorp's radio DJ competition The Sound Makers, kicking off his radio career.

He worked part-time in the industry before taking a four-year hiatus to complete his national service and degree in Australia.

He returned as a full-time DJ in 2021 and has also ventured into acting, recently starring in the 2025 drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

He will also be in the dystopian crime drama The Leftovers, which has three seasons, with the first to premiere in October 2026 on Mediacorp and Mewatch.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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