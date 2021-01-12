Zoe Tay celebrates 53rd birthday with celeb friends and a handmade cake by her fan club

The month of January is off to a wet and gloomy start, but it hasn't dampened Zoe Tay's celebratory mood because our local Ah Jie has turned 53.

In an Instagram post on Jan 10, Zoe shared a photo of herself with her two dogs — Kiki and Pepper — in front of a birthday cake handmade by her fan club. The cake included fondant sculptures of her dogs, something Zoe specifically mentioned, too.

She wrote: "Happy B'day to us Jan babies! My fan club is so creative and made this beautiful cake with my two doggies. Thank you."

Zoe revealed that her furkids are January babies as well with Kiki's birthday on Jan 10 and Pepper's on Jan 14.

Other celebrities also jio-ed Zoe out for a birthday celebration, such as Phyllis Quek and former actress Angela Ang, who frequently hike with Zoe and Chen Xiuhuan. In fact, they are close friends and they recently celebrated Christmas together with a sumptuous meal at Phyllis' place.

On her Instagram post, Angela wrote: "Advanced birthday celebration @zoetay10. We had a fabulous time! Filled with joy and laughter!"

Local host and actress Michelle Chong was another who celebrated Zoe's birthday with a feast and several mutual friends in attendance

Michelle wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Queen!"

All we can say is, preach sister!

bryanlim@asiaone.com