Free beer here: Where to get your hands on the newest national brew

Now you can chug your beer while feeling flushed with national pride.

A new locally-brewed beer known by its very creative name, Singapore Lager, has officially launched and to celebrate, beer lovers will be able to get their hands on free beer for two hours each week starting this Saturday (May 18), till June 15.

Did someone say free beer? That's right.

We haven't tried the brew ourselves and are no connoisseurs (which actually makes us their target consumer base), but according to its makers, the Tuas Brewing Co., the beer contains peppery notes "with grainy, white bread and soft grape to grassy aromas". Mmm-hmm, sounds good to us.



Furthermore, it's touted to be not just refreshing and easy to drink, but also easy on the wallet (psst, it is going for $84 for 24 bottles on Redmart).

Tuas Brewing is a new concept by the same "beer geeks", as they are proudly known, behind Trouble Brewing, a bespoke brewery which supplies to more than 70 restaurants, bars and hotels in Singapore. Incidentally, they'd also be popping up at Beerfest Asia 2019, to be held this year from June 27 to 30.

Now for what made you click this article, here's where you can get your hands on the free beer:

Not to worry if you miss out on these dates, you will still be able to purchase the beer at these watering holes around the island:

The Depot: 3 Depot Close, Level 4, Singapore 109840

Molly Malone's Irish Pub: 56 Circular Rd, Singapore 049411

BQ Bar 39 Boat Quay, Singapore 049828

Bull & Bear: 31 Pekin Street #01-01 Far East Square, Singapore 048761

Summerlong: 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, Singapore 238252

