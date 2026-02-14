BYD by 1826 at IMM is a pet-friendly cafe with $9.90 set meals and the latest car models for you to test drive

By now, you are probably already familiar with BYD by 1826, the lifestyle cafe by Chinese car brand BYD, and their famed $9.90 set meals. Well, Westies can now enjoy these great deals with the sixth BYD by 1826 at IMM. Here’s what you can expect at the lifestyle concept's newest outlet:

Pet-friendly location with pet amenities

IMM is the second outlet to allow fur babies to tag along with their paw-rents. The pet-friendly space opens to a rooftop park where pups can run around. Back in the cafe, there are amenities like poo bags, lint rollers, enzyme cleaners, and pee pads upon request. Plus, there are also pet strollers you can borrow to ferry your pets to the car park.

Exclusive Singaporean fusion fare and in-house roasted coffee

Rarely do people associate cafe quality food with a car brand, but BYD by 1826 has become known for just that with their offerings of brunch staples, light bites, desserts and craft beer.

The BYD by 1826 at IMM is no different and you’ll find crowd favourites like the Good Morning 1826 Brekkie ($18.26) - a platter of tater tots, mesclun salad, bacon, sausage, eggs and toast, and S329133 BbF Fish & Chips ($18.26) - beer-battered fish and chips served with a side salad on the menu.

And yes, their $9.90 set meals, which include a soup or salad, entree and dessert, are available here as well. All you have to do to score this deal is sign up for a free BYD by 1826 membership.

What’s special at this location are the exclusive Singaporean fusion fare items you won’t find at the cafe’s other outlets. Dig into Tiger Prawn Risotto Pao Fan ($24), which reimagines broth and rice into a creamy, umami-rich dish thanks to its use of prawn stock. There’s also the Nyonya Beef Rendang ($28), which has tender beef shins braised in a spicy rendang gravy served with rice topped with crispy shallots.

For those with a sweet tooth, BYD by 1826 also serves a variety of desserts and pastries. Sink your teeth into the Matcha Tiramisu ($7), which features creamy mascarpone encasing a matcha sponge cake. Otherwise, for a quick breakfast or tea break, the Hazelnut Danish ($7) is buttery, flakey and topped with melty chocolate for a pick-me-up.

As for drinks, BYD by 1826 is known for its specialty cocktails (from $23) and mocktails ($14), which you’ll find at the IMM outlet as well. The coffees are a must-try (from $5), seeing as they have their own coffee roastery that roasts beans fresh daily. The same goes for the craft beers on tap ($7). The lagers, ales, stouts, IPAs, and pilsners are under the SevenDaze brand owned by BYD and brewed locally in Singapore.

Test drive a BYD model

If the cars parked in the middle of the cafe weren’t already a clue, BYD by 1826 at IMM also serves as a showroom for BYD and DENZA’s lineup of electric vehicles and hybrid cars. But you don’t just get to find out more about their cars like the BYD Sealion 7 or BYD Atto 2, you’ll actually get to test drive them. Simply approach any of the staff and they’ll arrange for you to take a spin around Jurong East.

Drop by BYD by 1826 at IMM for a meal and a drive

Whether you’re a pet owner who brings your furry loved one everywhere or someone who savours good food and drinks at affordable prices, BYD by 1826 at IMM has just what you need. And, if you’re looking to get a car, your next ride might be parked right next to your table.

Address: 2 Jurong East St 21, #03-07, IMM, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: Daily, 10am-10pm

Website: BYD by 1826 at IMM

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com