From 1-for-1 food promos to free parking coupons: Celebrate National Day with these special deals and activities

With Singapore's 59th birthday just around the corner, there's plenty of excitement in the little red dot.

HDB flats adorned with national flags, aerial display rehearsals overheard on the weekends and, of course, the influx of National Day-themed deals and activities to enjoy this August.

There's quite a fair bit to check out so we've done you the service of collating some of these amazing deals here.

As National Day edges closer, more deals and fun-filled activities will pop up and we'll continue to update this page!

Dining deals

Haidilao

Let's start with food.

What could be more Singaporean than enjoying hotpot with loved ones? At a good deal, of course.

Haidilao has a promotion where dine-in customers can enjoy 41 per cent off specific dishes.

That's not all, the popular restaurant chain is set to offer "surprise dishes" such as Pork Belly and Black Pork for a discounted price at selected outlets. So do keep a lookout on its socials for details on this!

Just note that the promotion is valid till Aug 15.

Cat & the Fiddle

It's the return of a fan favourite.

That's right, Cat & the Fiddle has brought back the new-and-improved Milo Dinosaur cheesecake.

What could be more fitting than celebrating National Day with a flavour that's a staple in many Singaporean households.

The Milo Dinosaur cheesecake is said to be richer and more chocolatey than before and there's also a crunchy cocoa graham biscuit crust at the bottom for some texture.

One slice goes for $6.90 or $48.90 for a whole cake.

But if you head to Cat & the Fiddle from Aug 1 to 11, all cheesecake slices will sell at $5.90.

Bucketta

If your birthday happens to be on National Day itself, then you're in for a treat.

From Aug 9 to 23, customers who share the same birthday as Singapore can enjoy Bucketta's premium $59.90 Seafood Bucket buffet for free.

Think tiger prawns, flower crabs, crayfish and giant river prawns just to name a few goodies you'll find in your seafood bucket.

Sauces to choose from include the restaurant's Signature Thai Cajun Sauce or Garlic Butter.

Just bring a minimum of one dining buddy and proof of birthday and reservation, and you're all set!

Omma Korean Charcoal Barbeque

At Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ, customers can enjoy $59 off their total bill this National Day period.

But this deal comes with a small catch, though. You've got to dine-in wearing red and white, Singapore's national colours.

Customers can look forward to munching on Korean BBQ favourites such as Iberico Pork Collar, Beef Ribs and Black Pork Belly.

This exclusive promo is only available on Mondays to Thursdays, from Aug 5 to 16.

Ducking Good

Ducking Good, located in Geylang, is a one-stop duck specialist and offers a unique twist on the traditional bak kut teh: Duck Kut Teh.

An entire duck leg sits in a herbaceous yet peppery broth, and the dish is served alongside a massive piece of you tiao.

From now till the end of August, customers can enjoy a free side dish, worth up to $13.90, with every purchase of this unique dish.

The free dishes on offer include: Stir Fry Claypot Ladyfingers, Thai Sweet Chilli Tofu and Ngoh Hiang Platter.

Little Farms

Fancy a meal that pays homage to one of Singapore's most iconic dishes?

The Chili Crab Pasta from Little Farms is available exclusively from Aug 5 to 25.

Perfectly al dente pasta is doused with a sweet and spicy sauce along with a generous serving of crab meat.

Each serving of Chili Crab Pasta also comes with two fried mantou buns to mop up all that sauce!

Alternatively, you can give a sweet toast (get it?) to 59 years of independence with the Gluten-Free Toast set.

The quintessential Singaporean breakfast at Little Farms pairs locally-crafted, all-natural Kaya Jam from Everiday Foods with organic eggs and a cup of Kopi Latte.

Takagi Ramen

The Japanese restaurant chain is introducing two menu items in conjunction with National Day: the Sengkang Cockles Ramen and Salted Cheese Milk Tea with Pickled Cockles.

The ramen features a 12-hour boiled Tonkotsu soup that's paired with Hakata Ramen Noodles. The cockles are individually shucked and you'd have the option have them cooked or raw.

As for the more eclectic menu item, tapioca pearls is replaced with shoyu-marinated picked cockles.

If you've got a weakness for cockles, why not? We've given it a go.

The Masses

The Masses is celebrating Singapore's 59th birthday by offering a National Day Communal Menu at a promotional price of $59.90 per pax throughout the month of August.

The communal menu features 10 dishes including Crabmeat Kueh Pie Tee, Steak Tartare, Clay Pot Frog Leg and Cempedak Tarte Tatin.

That's not all, from Aug 1 to the end of the month, Sambal Stingray will be available at $39.90 for two.

The Franco-Asian restaurant's version of this local classic is grilled in banana leaves and features a house-made sambal paste.

Krispy Kreme

Hands up if you've got a sweet tooth and love your doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme will be introducing exclusive limited-edition National Day doughnuts—the SGUnited and #Happy59NDP ($3.60 each).

SGUnited features Krispy Kreme's signature light and airy doughnut (with a subtle crisp, of course).

The #Happy59NDP, on the other hand, is filled with Strawberry Kreme filling and has a refreshing lychee and rose flavour. There is also a sprinkle of snow cheddar cheese, for good measure.

The promo for these National Day edition doughnuts runs from now until Aug 11.

Heavenly Wang

It's time to gather the gang at Heavenly Wang this August.

The local heritage cafe is celebrating National Day this year by honouring the growing cycling community in Singapore.

From now till Aug 11, cyclists can enjoy a hot regular Kopi or Teh for $0.59 at its Changi Airport Terminal 2 outlet.

All you have to do to redeem the offer is to cycle to the location and follow Heavenly Wang on Instagram.

Another exciting deal to check out is the following, which runs on National Day only.

On Aug 9, you can either snag a $0.59 cup of hot Kopi or two bowls of full-portion Laksa at $5.90 at all Heavenly Wang outlets, from 12pm to 9pm.

To the malls

Great World

Spend a minimum of $80 at Great World to redeem one spin chance, with prizes worth up to $799.

This deal runs throughout the month of August and requires double spending for supermarket receipts.

On National Day from 2pm to 5pm, head over to McDonald's to grab yourself a free Strawberry Sundae! Limited to the first 1,000 Great Rewards members.

There are also great weekend activities from 2pm to 4pm throughout the month of August for kids.

Also, spend a minimum of $50 and have them enjoy craft workshops like Coin Bank Painting, Dragon Playground Toy Making and Windmill Making.

Pasir Ris Mall

This brand-new mall officially opened on July 22 and is already getting ready for National Day with treats galore.

Whether it's free popcorn, candy floss or ice-cream, your time at Pasir Ris Mall is set to be a blast.

For those with little ones, face painting on the weekend should be a fun family activity!

And if you do end up doing some shopping, don't forget to redeem a Petite Shopping Bag (minimum $50 spent) and Thermo Bottle (minimum $100 spent).

Tanglin Mall

Just bring your own reusables and follow Tanglin Mall on Instagram and you'll get to redeem free old-school biscuits, kacang puteh, prepacked candy floss or prepacked popcorn.

This event runs on the first four weekends of August and the redemption of treats varies each day, so keep an eye out for your favourites!

You'll also get the chance to give new life to old bags with personalised iron-on patches.

Head to Tanglin Mall on Aug 17 and 18 with your own bag/pouch and head to Level 1, near Guardian.

Present your receipt(s) with $30 spent and you're good to go.

There are only 50 redemptions per day and it is limited to two personalised iron-on patches and 1 Tanglin Mall's exclusive iron-on patch.

The Seletar Mall

Spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt to get the chance to win prizes frrom Omnidesk, Zero Healthcare, e-voucher, Great Rewards points and more (worth up to $10,000).

And if you're keen on owning a set of Woof or Meow saucers, simply spend a minimum of $120 or $140 (including FairPrice Finest receipts).

Do note that the saucers are non-exchangeable and redemption must first be made via the Great Rewards App before heading down to B2 Information Counter for collection.

Both deals run till Aug 11.

City Square Mall

Hop on a train to Farrer Park station to enjoy a host of fun-filled activities at the connected City Square Mall.

Kickstart your National Day celebration with the Green Market, which will run until Aug 4, where you'll discover vendors retailing handmade crafts, clothes and more.

Located at Basement 1 Fountain Square, you can find vendors such as Saleable, Crochet Sg and MoNo Foods.

The National Day Food Fair, from Aug 8 to 11, features a diverse selection of yummy goodies from Singapore and beyond.

Head up to Level 1 for a durian party under the stars. A 60-minute-long all-you-can-eat durian buffet awaits with with a variety of durians such as Mao Shan Wang, D24 and Red Prawn.

HarbourFront Centre

Head to Harbourfront Centre for a National Day fun fest, which will run until Aug 11!

From fun games to thrilling performances, patrons will have a host of events and activities to look out for.

Studio Bee Pop Up is set to run until Aug 11 as well.

And from 11am to 8pm daily, you'll get the chance to step into this adorable world and discover cute and charming trinkets, from keychains to button badges, and greeting cards to stickers.

If you're popping by the mall on a weekend, spend $50 in a single receipt and you'll be able to redeem an activity card.

With said card, you'll be able to enjoy fun games, activities and do-it-yourself badge-making.

Once you complete the activity card, remember to head to Level 3 Information Counter to redeem a special gift!

Paya Lebar Quarter

Throughout the month of August, spend $30 in a single receipt at any PLQ Parkside F&B retailers and redeem a $3 carpark coupon.

Do note that this is for parking at the PLQ 3 carpark only and redemption is on a first-come first-serve basis.

The participating cafes are Jimmy Monkey and A Beautiful Cafe.

If you're looking for a more restaurant-style dining option, there's Rempapa, Tanglin Cookhouse and Zing.

Thomson Health

Head over to Suntec Atrium on Aug 24 and 25 for the SPH Health Bazaar.

That's where you'll find Thomson Health's booth and exclusive offers for their two products Livrin and OsteoPro.

The former is used as a liver tonic while the latter is for the maintenance of healthy joints and cartilage.

There'll be a free blood circulation test and quiz prizes to be won.

