10 best coffee spots in Singapore to get your caffeine fix

Looking for a new spot to get your morning coffee fix or midday pick-me-up near the office? Whether it’s a latte or Americano you’re craving, we’ve got you covered with the best coffee spots in the CBD.

As we gingerly emerge from Phase Two Heightened Alert , you might be anticipating the eventual reopening of offices and life as you knew it — or perhaps where to get your first (convenient) celebratory cup of coffee.

If so, follow us as we snake down the various train tracks that make up the Central Business District (CBD) and fuel up on the best coffee spots in the region!

1. The Coffee Academics

With six outlets and counting, this coffee franchise can be found at almost every corner of the Central Business District. If you’re looking for a convenient but solid, quick fix — you’re in luck! The Coffee Academics are known for making specialty coffee accessible for the masses.

Affordability: $$$

Price: $5.90 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : 252 North Bridge Road #B1-12 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 179103

Opening hours : 9:00 AM – 8.30 PM daily

The Coffee Academics is located at Marina Bay Link Mall, Ocean Financial Centre, Raffles City, Scotts Square, 313@Somerset and Millenia Walk. Find The Coffee Academics’ Menu here .

2. Flash Coffee

Bursting onto the scene with bright colours and an app, Flash Coffee is focused on making every coffee run a breeze. With their app, simply order a coffee as you step off your choice of commute and it’ll be waiting for you when you get there — paid and ready for consumption.

They also have a wide selection of non-coffee beverages and teas like golden turmeric lattes, matcha plus macadamia shakes and even a fig and cinnamon ice tea — just in case you’re in the mood for something different, pronto.

Affordability: $$$

Price: $3.80 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : 38 Robinson Rd, #01-07 Oxley Tower, Singapore 068906

Opening hours : 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

Flash Coffee is located at Changi City Point, Citylink Mall, NUS, One George Street and One Raffles Place. Find Flash Coffee’s Menu here .

3. The Glasshouse: Specialty Coffee and Toast Bar

If you happen to work near City Hall MRT, you’re in luck. Located on the pristine grounds of Chijmes is this cosy coffee joint serving up thoughtfully crafted brews.

Go for their refreshing cold brews or treat yourself to one of their filters. They’ve also got cold-pressed juice and an assortment of tea-centric drinks for non-coffee drinkers.

Affordability: $$$

Price: $5.50 for a Regular White.

Address : 30 Victoria St, #01-03 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996

Opening hours : 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

Find The Glasshouse’s Menu here .

4. Huggs Coffee

Image credit: Burpple

Looking for something warm and inviting in the backdrop of the otherwise cold and serious concrete jungle? Huggs Coffee embodies just that with their cute latte art and friendly baristas.

If you need a pep in your step along with your morning coffee — get your hit at any one of their many outlets speckled across the island.

Affordability: $$$

Price: $4.20 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : 3 Phillip St, #01-01 Royal Group Building, Singapore 048693

Opening Hours : 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily, Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Huggs Coffee is located at The Clift, Royal Group Building, GB Building, Capital Square, Capital Tower, Huggs Epigram @URA, Visioncrest Commercial, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Thomson Plaza, UE Bizhub East, Paya Lebar Quarter, Paya Lebar Quarter 3, 18 Tai Seng, Galaxis and Millenia Walk. Find Huggs Coffee’s Menu here .

5. Lunar Coffee Brewers

Known as a staple lunch spot amongst CBD-workers, Lunar Coffee Brewers have made quite a name for themselves when it comes to their Beef Steak Don.

However, we’d advise you not to skip out on their coffees — especially if you’re new to the beverage.

Their milk-based coffees are famed for being well-balanced and easy to drink!

Affordability: $$$

Price: $4.50 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : 6 Shenton Way #01-49/50, 2 OUE Downtown Gallery, 068809

Opening Hours : 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily, Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Find Lunar Coffee Roaster’s Menu here .

6. Mad Roasters

A personal favourite of mine, Mad Roasters does a great job of making great coffee accessible for all. They do this by housing their flagship store deep in Amoy Food Centre, priced affordably to match the rest of the hawkers. The best part?

They give back by commissioning tiny works of art in the design of each of their customised logos — with every purchase, you’re essentially supporting a refugee!

Affordability: $$$

Price: $2.80 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : 7 Maxwell Road MND Complex Annexe, Amoy St, #02-107 Food Centre, B, 069111

Opening Hours : 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily, Closed on Sundays

Find Mad Roaster’s Menu here .

7. Maxi Coffee Bar

A favourite amongst coffee drinkers, this hole-in-the-wall coffee stand serves up more than just quality pour-overs. They have a selection of delicious bakes and once-considered-kooky beverage creations for customers to try out too. Their interiors aren’t all that bad to look at either.

Affordability: $$$

Price: $5.50 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : 6 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069787

Opening hours : 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM daily, Closed on Mondays

Find Maxi Coffee Bar’s Menu here .

8. Runes

From the folks behind Glyph Supply Co comes Runes, the new kid on the block. And by block I mean, Lao Pat Sat. It offers a small number of bakes and a short list of drinks — but what this humble coffee spot lacks in variety, it offers in quality brews and service.

Come by for their batch brews and a lovely chat with their friendly baristas!

Affordability: $$$

Price: $4 for a Regular White.

Address : 18 Raffles Quay, #79-87, Singapore 048582

Opening hours : 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM daily, Closed on Sundays

Find Rune’s Menu here .

9. Sarnies

Known as one of the OGs in Singapore’s coffee scene, Sarnies serves up the famed Australian cafe fare and coffee we’ve all known and loved.

Whether you’re here to get a freshly brewed cup of coffee to go, or to pick up something to eat — you’ll definitely be back for more!

Affordability: $$$

Price: $5.50 for a Regular Flat White.

Address : Telok Ayer St, 136, Singapore 068601

Opening hours : 7:30 AM – 8:00 PM on weekdays, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM on weekends

Find Sarnies’ Menu here .

10. Volks Coffee Co

Commuters alighting at Downtown MRT will adore this hidden gem nestled in the basement of the Sail on Marina Boulevard. This takeaway joint offers a range of drinks — from old school staples to new exciting combinations.

Whether you’re after a shot of espresso, a balanced flat white or a comforting cup of houjicha, you’re in safe hands at Volks.

Affordability: $$$

Price: $4.50 for a Regular White.

Address : 2 Marina Blvd, #B1-08C The Sail, Singapore 018987

Opening hours : 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily, Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Find Volks Coffee Co’s Menu here .

