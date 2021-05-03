10 best Taobao rugs and mats to spruce up your home

You’ve ogled at them on your social media feed, then added them onto your Pinterest boards. Statement rugs are the quickest way to turn a space into a place you can call home — here are some of our favourite Taobao rugs and mats!

Gone are the days of sheepskin rugs and Persian carpets. Instead, we’ve noticed that unique, showroom-ready styles are getting increasingly popular.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up a small corner of your home, or searching for that big statement piece — you won’t be disappointed by the tireless selection of gorgeous Taobao rugs and mats.

Fair warning — you might end up wanting to buy them all, but you do you!

Best Taobao rugs & mats:

1. Own a garden you don’t have to maintain

PHOTO: Taobao

PHOTO: Taobao

If this isn’t a work of art, then I don’t know what is. This textured rug looks like part of an oasis, a vibrant forest, but… it also kinda looks like part of a coral reef.

Take a closer look at the rug and you’ll notice the intricacies involved in bringing this gorgeous masterpiece to life. Because of its irregular layering, this piece will look best in a cosy corner of your home right next to a sleek coffee table and a tiny bookshelf!

Price: From 1126 yuan (S$231)

Purchase yours here.

2. A rug to make a roaring statement

PHOTO: Taobao

Want to turn your home into an avant-garde dreamland? This cheetah/leopard print floor mat is quite the statement piece with its bold colours and unique take on the typical animal skin rug.

Touted for its high-quality make, it most definitely looks more expensive than it is, making it such a worthy purchase! Be spoilt for choice with the range of designs and colourways available.

Price: From 249 yuan

Purchase yours here.

3. Achieve your showroom dreams with this rug

PHOTO: Taobao

Bring your showroom fantasies to life. Imagine this: you’re all ready for an evening of self-care and you walk out to this beauty. Suddenly, life seems a lot peachier. This large area rug comes in luxe gorgeous shades of pink, gold and grey combined, making the task of matching it to your furniture a breeze.

Tip: Check out our guide on the fanciest coffee tables on Taobao to match this fancy rug!

Price: From 128 yuan

Purchase yours here.

4. Opt for a Japanese Wabi-Sabi rug

PHOTO: Taobao

Ah, the good ‘ol Muji aesthetic that we’ve come to know and love. This time, we’ve taken a leaf out of Wabi-Sabi, a design philosophy known for its neutral palette and imperfect, minimalistic style. Don’t be a square — challenge social norms with this refreshing circular piece.

Price: From 298 yuan

Purchase yours here.

5. Go for that boho-chic aesthetic rug

PHOTO: Taobao

If you’re into that Crate & Barrel meets Pinterest aesthetic — you’ll adore this rustic, bohemian area rug.

While it isn’t too thick (perfect for our humid Singapore weather), it also doesn’t compromise on comfort or cosiness! Available in five different sizes, it’ll fit perfectly into any nook and cranny. Kick it up a notch with more great home decor finds on Taobao!

Price: From 149 yuan

Purchase yours here.

6. A breakfast staple, now in rug-form

PHOTO: Taobao

Eggs. The most versatile kitchen ingredient to date. And for some reason, they’re so inextricably tied in to Sunday morning brunches that we almost always associate them to sunshine, good vibes and general feelings of happiness (there’s some science to this).

So what better way to encapsulate all those feels than with a sunny side up print rug?

Price: From 58 yuan

Get crackin’ and purchase yours here.

7. A rug to go bananas over

PHOTO: Taobao

If eggs weren’t enough, we’ve added some fruit to the mix to balance things out. This cute ‘lil banana rug’s serving us major The Velvet Underground vibes! Do away with those boring corners by laying down this vibrant number.

If you’re thinking of adding this to your bathroom, don’t forget to grab some of these cute toilet accessories while you’re at it.

Price: From 69 yuan

Purchase yours here.

8. A rug of stardust, moon and magic

PHOTO: Taobao

The astronomy and astrology fad has been big for a while and is showing no signs of slowing down, especially when it comes to design.

Not only do these statement rugs make the perfect eye candy, with their gold and pink accents, they feel luxurious to the touch. Now all you have to do is light some incense, turn on some soft jazz and allow your feet to sink right in. Ahhhh.

Price: From 338 yuan

Purchase yours here.

9. A doormat that greets your guests for you

PHOTO: Taobao

Why settle for a run-of-the-mill door mat when you can opt for something a little more fun and bold? After all, there’s nothing that shouts "friendly neighbour" like a dust mat that literally greets everyone who walks past!

Available in 21 different designs, your hellos can now have a vibe. The best part? Get as many as you want without feeling the pinch — these are less than $10 a pop!

Price: From 39 yuan

Purchase yours here.

10. Tom & Jerry mat: Turn your favourite cartoon scene into a reality

PHOTO: Taobao

Remember watching Tom & Jerry back in the day? More specifically…remember this scene?

If you’re a regular meme consumer, you’ve probably seen this floating around the Internet — and we’re living for it.

If you don’t have a flight of stairs in your home, don’t despair. This piece also works on your couch or chair. However, if you’re intent on it fulfilling its true purpose, why not use the staircase landing of your building — but only if your neighbours are game!

Price: From 138 yuan

Purchase yours here.

From space to place with just one simple item

It’s pretty evident that sometimes, all you need is that one home decor item to turn things around. If you’re privy to the world of interior design, you would know that having a rug or two in your home can do wonders.

This article was first published in YouTrip.