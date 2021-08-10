10 care packages to send your loved ones this phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

With the return to #P2HA comes dining restrictions and decreased interactions with our friends and extended families. When spending quality time together is no longer an option, circumstances necessitate more creative means to show your affections.

From the practical to the extravagant, care packages can be delivered straight to their doorstep and are the best way to show your loved ones you’re thinking about them.

Food

Premium honey by The Rare Honey Company

Honey might be an unorthodox gift, but as one of the best sources of natural sugar, it’s great for those that are health-conscious and brighten their day with a sweet treat.

The Rare Honey Company’s Mini Collection Limited Edition Giftbox ($49) comes with four different 65g jars of 100 per cent pure raw honey from Australia, including honey derived from the native Karri tree, the rare Jarrah tree, the Redgum tree, and wild flowering trees found along Australia’s south-west coast.

Artisanal Chocolate by FOSSA Chocolate

Chocolate is one of the most best comfort food in existence and there’s no better place to get them than at local chocolatier FOSSA Chocolate. Their classic Chocolate Gift Set (from $78) comes with six bars in artisanal or single origin flavours and is perfect for chocolate lovers.

For more variety, the Chocolate Combo Kit (from $78) features a mix of tea, artisanal, original flavoured chocolate bars along with some make-your-own-drinking chocolate and rustic gems — medieval chocolate bites made with cocoa and sugar.

Vegan Sweet Treats from Kind Kones

Know a vegan with a sweet tooth or an ice-cream fiend who is lactose-intolerant? Make their day by sending them some goodies from Kind Kones, a homegrown vegan ice cream brand that prides themselves in their 100 per cent natural ingredients.

Featuring two pints of your choice of ice creams alongside six scrumptious vegan cookies, the Be Kind & Stay Safe Bundle ($48) will undoubtedly be well-received by your loved ones. You can even add-on two more pints of their For The Gram ($35) ice creams, or spice things up with some Baked Chocolate Donuts ($5).

The Secret Mermaid’s Curated Package of Cocktails and Accompaniments

Drinking a cocktail at home might not be the same as having it in the bar, but many Singapore’s many cocktail bars have made enjoying cocktails at home easy peasy. The Secret Mermaid delivers refreshing, boozy beverages to your doorstep.

Chapter I: Where I Take Care Of You ($45) provides two servings of cocktail, a cookie, a packet of dried food, three artisanal tea from Etta Tea, and a colouring book for an amazing night-in. For an even more bibulous time, go for Chapter II: I Don’t Think I’m Normal Anymore ($140), which includes an additional bottle of wine and The Secret Mermaid’s Signature Infusions.

Luxurious All-Day Breakfast by PAUL

Nothing screams ‘I love you’ more than making breakfast for someone, but now that that’s not possible, you can still show you care by sending your loved ones a delectable spread from PAUL.

Their All-Safe All-Day Breakfast ($80) for four includes a selection of cold brew coffee, a box of nine viennoiserie — muffins, croissants, and pain au croissants – and a box of nine croissant sandwiches in three flavours, and a petite craquant cake.

Healthy Snacks and Natural Nut Butters from Amazin’ Graze

For the health nuts out there, Amazin’ Graze offers a selection of wholesome treats. The Essential Care Box ($17.50) is filled with four different types of their signature granola bites including chocolate hazelnut and blueberry coconut.

For a grander gesture, the Ultimate Care Box ($49.90) with granola packs, trail mix, and brownie chips can certainly get your loved ones through this stay-home period. Each box is delivered with a message card to send your thoughts.

Beauty and lifestyle

Essential Skincare Products from Handmade Heroes

Handcrafted skincare products can be one of those self-indulgent items that people tend to forego in favour of something more affordable or practical when looking for their own skincare. So, why not pamper your loved ones by gifting them the Best Seller Care Package ($64.90) from the Handmade Heroes?

This care package includes their Beauty Warrior Face Mask in Australian Pink Clay, a nourishing body scrub with rose petals, a coconut lip scrub, and a hyaluronic lip dew.

Soothing Essential Oils from Calypsoul.Life

Calypsoul.Life’s selection of essential oil products are 100 per cent natural, made in small batches, hand-blended and incredibly affordable. Send these tokens of affections from Calypsoul.Life to your family and friends to provide moments of relaxation.

Made in collaboration with Kindred Teas, the Fields of Love ($33) includes four types of artfully hand-threaded blooming teas that slowly unfurl into a beautiful bouquet, each handmade by skilled Chinese tea artisans, and your pick of an essential oil roll-on. Abundant Blessings ($47) offers the same tea blends with essential oil diffusers.

Aromatherapy Candles from Hush

There’s nothing better than settling down with a book and breathing in the therapeutic aroma wafting from your candle as your stress slowly ebbs away. Let those close to you experience this wonderful sensation by customising them an aromatherapy kit from Hush.

The Build Your Own Gift Set (from S$37) allows you to customise your care package, from the type of products – be it candles, roll-ons or room sprays – to the size and scent of the products, you will certainly find something your loved ones will appreciate.

At-Home Spa Sets by ĀMAN

If you’re willing to splurge and want to pamper your loved ones, send them some high-end bath and spa products from ĀMAN.

Promising an immersive at-home spa experience that revives, revitalises and nurtures healthy, glowing skin while imparting a sense of peace and tranquillity, the Ultimate Bath Set ($313) is truly the pinnacle of indulgence.

The set features a purifying Auric Cleanse Bath Salts, a nourishing Golden Body Serum, refreshing Body Mist, and a grounding Smoked Body Butter.

