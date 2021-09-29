10 chic bags that are big enough to carry your laptop

If you’re always on the go, it’s important to find a bag that fits your everyday essentials — laptop included — and looks chic too.

Whether you’re heading for a business meeting or gathering with friends, we round up the best laptop-friendly designer bags that you’ll actually want to tote around all through the week. Shop all our favourites below.

Large Calfskin DG Daily Shopper, $3,200, Dolce & Gabbana

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

If you’re one to fancy structured bags, you’ll love this classic black one from Dolce & Gabbana made entirely of quality calfskin.

Atelier Valentino Garavani San Gallo canvas tote, $3,440, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

This large canvas tote bag is impossibly chic with its “Atelier Bag Valentino Garavani 08” print. The striking red leather handles add a nice finish. That’s not all.

There’s also a removable pouch inside the tote and it comes with an adjustable and detachable cotton shoulder strap.

Tall Story, $3,768, Alexander McQueen at MyTheresa

PHOTO: MyTheresa

You can never go wrong with a top-handle bag, and this sophisticated yet effortless black Tall Story handbag will pair wonderfully regardless of what outfit you’re wearing.

(Plus, it’ll store all your belongings too!) If you don’t feel like carrying this bag by its brass handles, you can even carry this bag on your shoulder by way of its leather straps.

ALSO READ: Luxury brand Balenciaga is now selling a plain white Fortnite shirt that costs $1,344

Ophelia Large Tote Bag, $729, Braun Buffel

PHOTO: Braun Buffel

An emblem of elegance and style, this structured top handle bag is perfect for everyday use.

Gommini Shopping Bag, TOD’s

PHOTO: TOD's

Practical and timeless, this Gommini Shopping Bag is completely fuss-free. Whether you’re suiting up or going casual, this versatile carryall will match many of your outfits.

Shop the Gommini Shopping Bag at TOD’s boutiques island-wide.

Shopping Bag In Supple Leather, $1,690, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Crafted out of calfskin leather, this sturdy yet versatile tote bag is great for wherever you go. The neutral colour means you can pair it with practically everything in your wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Is this the new It bag to rival the Hermes Birkin or Fendi Baguette?

OnTheGo GM tote, $4,550, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

If you’re on the hunt for a chic and sleek bag that has timeless appeal, then this stunning all-black piece by Louis Vuitton is one worth considering.

The OnTheGo GM tote is a stylish and functional must-have that is big enough to carry your paperwork, your laptop and other daily essentials. What’s more, there are different ways of carrying the bag — be it by the top handles or worn over the shoulder on its detachable strap.

Sunshine Medium Pink Leather Shopper, $3,950, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Medium Sunshine Shopper bag Made of powder pink leather with hot-stamped FENDI ROMA lettering and stiff tortoiseshell-effect plexiglass handles, this beautiful bag has a spacious lined internal compartment that can hold just about everything you need in the day.

The best part? It can be carried by the handle or slung over the shoulder thanks to the detachable shoulder strap.

Hammock Tote Bag In Calfskin And Suede, $4,300, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

This stunning bag in a sandy shade is perfect for your work wardrobe (and it works for days off too).

ALSO READ: Jamie Chua flaunts her Louis Vuitton collection and reveals why she doesn't put anything in half of them

Gucci 1955 Horsebit Tote Bag, $2,700, Gucci at Farfetch

PHOTO: Gucci

Embrace logomania with this Gucci bag that works for both the office and the weekend.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.