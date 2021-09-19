10 comfy oversized sweatshirts inspired by Blackpink Lisa's Lalisa MV

If you didn't know, South Korean girl group Blackpink member Lalisa Manoban, better known as her stage name Lisa, just dropped her solo debut single album and namesake music video Lalisa.

She joins Jennie and Rose who had their solo debuts earlier, with Solo and R respectively.

Lisa's music video also seemed to break the record with the highest number of views ever achieved by a solo artist's music video in its first 24 hours, amassing more than 70 million views in that time span.

Besides showing off Lisa's impressive rap and dance skills, the music video also served up plenty of looks.

One of them was the eye-catching gold Thai outfit decked out with Swarovski crystals by Thai label ASAVA.

While most of the looks were high-fashion and avant-garde, we fell for the cute oversized sweatshirt that Lisa sported around the one-minute mark.

Besides being on-trend and perfect for chilly days, sweatshirts cover unwanted bulges, flatter any figure, and go with just about any type of bottom that draws attention to your legs – from a cute skater skirt to denim shorts and slim-fit jeans.

Here, we've rounded up ten Singapore weather-friendly oversized sweatshirts under $200 that you can look effortlessly stylish and feel downright cosy in.

Oversized zipped sweatshirt, $59.90, from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This baggy hooded design features hems with side zips that go halfway up, allowing the outfit to be more breathable when need be. It is also made with at least 25 per cent recycled polyester, as part of Zara's Join Life push.

Buy it here.

Classics women's oversized hoodie, $89, from Puma

PHOTO: Puma

Get this Puma hoodie if you're looking for a versatile no-frills, all-black sweatshirt.

It is also made with sustainably-grown cotton, as part of Puma's Forever Better initiative.

Buy it here.

Frankie Shop Jaimie oversized cotton-jersey sweatshirt and shorts Set, $193, from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This oversized sweatshirt and shorts set is the perfect loungewear to relax at home with.

The top looks dressy enough to appear on Zoom meetings without needing to change clothing.

Buy it here.

Adicolor essentials sweatshirt, $75, from Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

Made with organic cotton, the neutral colour palette of the Adidas sweatshirt makes it easy to style and incorporate with both work and play looks.

Buy it here.

Split-hem tunic crew sweatshirt, $98, from Abercrombie & Fitch

PHOTO: Abercrombie & Fitch

Soft and plush, Abercrombie & Fitch has added tall and split-hem detail and fold-over ribbed cuffs to the basic crew neck sweatshirt.

It is also available in white, black, green and cream.

Buy it here.

Oversized sweatshirt, $29.95, from H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Besides this baby pink number, H&M has a range of sweatshirts in both playful and neutral colours as well as design details from Powerpuff Girls, Harry Potter and My Little Pony.

Buy it here.

Nike sportswear oversized fleece hoodie, $99, from Nike

PHOTO: Nike

This Nike hooded design is made for a casual day in or out, which you can pair with the matching jogger or a pair of bike shorts.

We especially love the white thread hems contrasting against the black fabric.

Buy it here.

Oversized textured sweatshirt, $55.90, from Mango

PHOTO: Mango

This green Mango sweatshirt doesn't look too thick or slouchy, making it perfect for those heading back to the frigid conditions of the office.

It is also available in cream and light blue.

Buy it here.

Ganni software oversized cotton-blend hooded sweatshirt, $175, from MatchesFashion

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup has a love for sportswear, which is translated here with this sweatshirt embroidered with a varsity-inspired logo.

The hooded sweatshirt is made with organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Buy it here.

Perfectly oversized crop crew, HK$680 (S$117.40), from Lululemon

PHOTO: Lululemon

Not all oversized sweatshirts need to have a longline silhouette, as evident from this sporty and stylish Lululemon design. It is also available in black and cream.

Buy it here.

