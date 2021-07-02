Flirty, fun and feminine, floral frocks never fail to make us feel and look pretty. It’s super versatile and it’s a great go-to, especially if you’re in a style rut.

Whether you’re layering it with a plain white t-shirt or you’re opting for a long floral dress with sleeves for an all-in-one look — the options are plenty.

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with a blooming chic dress, then you’ve come to the right place. Get your floral fix by shopping our edit on the prettiest floral dresses to own right now.

10 floral dresses to own for stylish Singapore summer dressing

Floral print dress, $69.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This dress is the breath of fresh air to our usual arsenal of black and grey staples.

Featuring a punchy print of red florals, this sexy dress boasts a round neck design and a high slit at the front that works to elongate your legs making it flattering for your figure. Subtle, yet so alluring… say no more, we’re sold.

Calf-length wrap dress, $49.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

For those who want a floral dress with an edgier bite, this black calf-length wrap dress mirrors both the femininity and dark romantic vibes.

This dress comes with a gently draped collar, V-neck and wrapover front and features long, wide sleeves with wide cuffs and a seam at the waist with ties at one side — a little something that defines its gothic chic look.

Floral split thigh criss cross backless cami dress, $19, SHEIN

PHOTO: SHEIN Singapore

An elegant and sophisticated alternative to the bevvy of casual floral dresses, this number carries contrasting panels of polished black against an elegant white floral print, creating a fluid fit that skims the silhouette.

Ditsy floral frill trim cami dress, $18, SHEIN

PHOTO: SHEIN

This fun and vibrant mini dress has a feminine ruffle detail running along with the shoulder straps and front button panel along with a corset-style top. Pair this with your favourite white sneakers for a casual look that you can wear throughout the year here in Singapore.

Mini floral frill dress, $44, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

This slim fit mini frill dress makes the perfect outfit for picnics. It features a bold floral print and feminine frill details that accentuate your décolletage.

We think it’ll go great with a denim jacket and a pair of ankle boots for a “model-off-duty” look, or even a pair of strappy heels for your date night out.

Embroidered tulle dress, $39.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Chic and modern with a vintage feel, this tulle dress sports a beautiful v-neck, with embroidered detailing. It’s the true epitome of old-world-glamour-meets-contemporary-elegance. An uber-feminine dress, this particular number is a charming staple for any season.

Mini cuffed floral wrap dress, $23.60, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Imbuing a sense of classic femininity, Pomelo’s floral wrap dress is a force to be reckoned with. Sprigged with ditsy flowers, this stylish frock also has a plunging wrap-effect bodice and is ruched to create a flattering drape. Wear it with a pair of white sneakers for a casual look.

Ruffle cuff allover floral belted dress, $23, SHEIN

PHOTO: SHEIN

Breezy and comfortable for the warm weather, this midi dress has a flattering ruffle cuff that also comes with a floral belt that cinches the waist.

With colourful and bright florals against a shade of black, this boho-chic dress instantly dials up your everyday look and is perfect for your next staycation.

Floral print fitted dress, $20, SHEIN

PHOTO: SHEIN

Unlike your usual flowy floral dresses, this particular piece is a little more different than the rest. Sporting a fitted silhouette, this dress works to accentuate your figure and if you’re looking to add a splash of colour to your wardrobe.

Draped floral dress, $59.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

There are so many things to love about this dress but the key defining detail is its puff sleeves — a style that echoes after the Victorian era. Boasting a fairytale aura, this piece is romantic and chic for the unapologetically feminine modern woman.

This article was first published in Her World.