10 Instagram-worthy spots in Singapore you should visit

If you’re tired of being cooped up at home from Phase 2: Heightened Alert and desperately need some fresh air, we feel you. From the upcoming Museum Of Ice Cream to public art spaces commissioned by the National Arts Council, there are loads of places that you can venture out to.

But that’s not all. While you’re out on your next adventure, be sure to take some shots at these Instagram-worthy spots too.

1. Museum of Ice Cream Singapore

Why go: Opening in early August, the much-anticipated Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is undoubtedly an Instagrammer’s paradise. We’re talking 14 multi-sensory installations celebrating the joys of ice cream, along with complimentary treats for visitors.

Aesthetics-wise, expect pink-washed walls, a giant sprinkle pool room, a Singapore-inspired ‘Dragon Playground’ and a ‘Banana Split’ room with thousands of pink and yellow bananas. Just be sure to save enough phone storage space for photos.

Where: 100 Loewen Road

When: From Aug 13, 10am to 9pm

How much: $42 for single admission, $40 for a group of two or three and $38 for a group of four. Tickets may be bought directly at MOIC’s website. Tickets for August slots are limited, so book fast.

2. Dale Chihulu: Glass in Bloom

Why go: Glass artist Dale Chihuly is known for his stunning blown-glass creations, with his works included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. You can catch more than 100 of them on display at Gardens by the Bay, at the Cloud Forest, Flower Dome and Outdoor Gardens.

These include 25 large-scale installations that feature his bold use of colour and intricate details. Highlights include Blue and Purple Boat at Dragonfly Lake, as well as Setting Sun at the Meadow.

Where: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr

When: Ongoing until Aug 1, 9am to 9m daily (Flower Dome and Cloud Forest); 9am to 9pm on weekdays (Outdoor Gardens); and 9am to 10 pm on Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays (Outdoor Gardens)

How much: $12 for one conservatory and $20 for two conservatories. Entry to the Outdoor Gardens costs $16 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. More ticketing details available here.

3. Something New Must Turn Up: Six Singaporean Artists After 1965

Why go: This exhibition explores the work of six Singaporean artists in post-independence Singapore. Art mediums range from collage to printmaking, batik, cloth works, digital art and installations, as the artists ponder themes like multiculturalism and developmentalism.

We’re particularly intrigued by the works of the late printmaker Chng Seok Tin, a visually-impaired Cultural Medallion recipient whose thought-provoking exhibit combines print, sculpture and installation.

Where: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Rd

When: Ongoing until Aug 22. 10am to 7pm daily

How much: Complimentary admission for Singaporeans and PRs.

4. The Hive

Why go: Whether you think the building resembles a beehive or stacks of dim sum baskets, there’s no denying that The Hive at Nanyang Technological University is an architectural wonder.

It was created by well-known British designer Thomas Heatherwick, whose work includes high-profile projects like the 2012 Olympic cauldron.

Also known as the Learning Hub, the hive encompasses 12 towers of stacked, rounded classrooms, with no corridors in between.

The building serves as a head-turning photo backdrop from the outside, but its interior is equally IG-worthy − with plenty of open walkways, natural light, a cafe and cascading green foliage.

Trivia: FEMALE shot a fashion editorial there prior to its opening.

Where: 52 Nanyang Ave

When: Open 24/7. The building’s interior gets pretty dark once the sun sets, so get there in the morning or afternoon for the best photos.

5. Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express

Why go: Travel is still an elusive possibility for now, so this exhibition is your best chance to “experience” a luxurious train journey onboard a historic locomotive.

The pop-up attraction includes two original train carriages of the Orient Express shipped from France, along with items like uniforms and Louis Vuitton original luggage.

There’s also an exhibition detailing the rich history of the Orient Express. If you want more time for photos, consider dining in the replica restaurant car for brunch, lunch, high tea or dinner.

Where: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza)

When: The exhibition and restaurant runs until September 12, 10am to 9pm on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday; 10am to 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday; 10am to 10pm on Saturday

How much: From $25 per pax, available for booking on Sistic. Dining starts from $88++ per pax to $289++for dinner.

6. Every Seed Carries Within It The Dream & Blueprint Of The Whole

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Why go: One of the latest public art installations commissioned by the National Arts Council (NAC). The seed pods, which very much resemble bird’s nests, are made of hammocks and rattan.

They were created by social artists Hun Ming Kwang and Quinn Lum Fu Loong (a.k.a. Hunny & Lummy), as a visual manifestation of Singaporean author Alvin Pang’s novel What Gives Us Our Name.

Besides being very photogenic both in the day and at night, the pods are meant to be regenerative spaces for “weary souls” to destress and recharge.

Where: Sengkang Riverside Park, Anchorvale Street

When: Open 24/7

7. With Dual Possibilities

PHOTO: National Arts Council

Why go: Another new public art installation that’s worth checking out, by art collective Vertical Submarine. Being a giant neon cassette tape, this one definitely looks better in the dark − giving off futuristic tech-noir vibes.

The installation and the inscribed words on the cassette reference Singaporean writer Yong Shu Hoong’s publication Anatomy of a Wave, about a generation of music lovers coming of age during the ’80s to early ’90s.

Where: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, 1384 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

When: Open 24/7

8. Micro Bakery & Kitchen Red House

Why go: If you’re looking for places to dine along East Coast Road, you can’t miss the iconic Red House building. Featuring a quaint exterior completely drenched in fire-engine red, it used to house Katong Bakery & Confectionery – a historic breakfast spot set up way back in 1925.

Now, the refurbished building is home to Micro Bakery & Kitchen, which serves up fresh bakes and quintessential breakfast options such as scrambled eggs, kaya toast and coffee.

Where: 63 East Coast Rd, #01-06

When: 8:30am to 3pm on Wednesday to Sunday

9. SG50 Lattice

Why go: Located at Gardens by the Bay, this striking and larger-than-life lattice was previously part of The Future of Us exhibition − a multi-sensory SG50 experience exploring a new dialogue between architecture and nature for the tropics.

Made from advanced design and fabrication technology, the structure was conserved as a permanent landmark after the exhibition ended. It’s now an open event space, and also a great locale for any Gram shots.

Where: Gardens by the Bay, Bayfront Plaza

When: Open 24/7

10. House Of Tan Teng Niah

Why go: We’ll never get tired of looking at beautifully houses that remind us of eras-past. Constructed in 1900, the former house of Tan Teng Niah is the last surviving Chinese villa in Little India − previously an industrial zone with nearby rubber factories.

The two-storey house has eight rooms, and underwent a full restoration in the 1980s. It currently draws photographers for its psychedelic array of colours and architectural finishes like a bamboo-tiled roof and calligraphy-inscribed entrance.

Where: 37 Kerbau Rd, Singapore 219168

When: The house’s rooms are now used as commercial spaces so you can’t visit the interior. The eye-popping exterior should make for plenty of great pictures though.

This article was first published in Her World Online.