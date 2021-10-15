The 10 most popular designer handbag brands ever

Trends come and go every season, but our true classics will always stand the test of time. Take, for instance, luxury house brands Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

While they do offer some of the trendiest bags every season, these brands have also released timeless pieces that have reigned supreme in the fashion scene.

Having strengthened their positions as essentials every woman should aim to have in her closet, these labels have positioned themselves as one of the most sought after brands in the world.

But have you ever wondered what's the most popular brand of all time?

Recently, Vera Clinic analysed the popularity of designer handbag brands across Europe to see which brand is the most popular in each European country and across the continent.

Using a seed list of designer handbag brands, Vera Clinic susses out 10 designer handbag brands in each European country and ranked them according to the monthly search volume.

So which brand topped the list? Read on to find out.

#1 Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Having transcended eras and seasons, it comes as no surprise that Chanel tops the list as the most popular handbag brand.

According to the report, Chanel has topped the list with approximately 135,000 global searches, and it has also positioned itself as the top designer handbag brand in countries like United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and Norway.

One of the most sought after designs from Chanel - that's been a perennial favourite for many - is the quilted bag that was designed by Coco Chanel back in 1955.

Otherwise known as a symbol of luxury, these quilted bags come in different reiterations including the Small Classic Handbag.

It's compact and versatile, and more importantly, it goes well with just about any outfit in your wardrobe.

Small Classic Handbag, $10,630, Chanel.

#2 Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Coming in second is none other than Louis Vuitton with 110,000 global searches.

A hot favourite in countries like Norway, Russia and Spain, the luxury label is also well known for having paved the way for the ever-so-popular logomania trend, that's still relevant today.

With an extensive range of luxury bags to choose from, one of the most iconic bags that have stood the test of time is the Louis Vuitton Alma Bag.

Arriving in different variations, the model boasts timeless elegance and versatility. You can carry it by its handles or you can even attach the removable strap and carry it as a crossbody.

Alma BB, $2,230, Louis Vuitton.

#3 Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Up in third place is Prada with 49,500 global searches.

With leather luxury handbags being a staple since the brand's launch in 1913, it goes without saying that Prada offers some of the best bags that celebs, influencers, and fashion-lovers are obsessed with.

One of the more popular designs that the brand has to offer is the Prada Cleo bag.

After making its debut in Prada's SS21 collection, the model has claimed It bag status thanks to its timeless, minimal design that will work for any wardrobe.

What's more, it also comes in a wide range of colourways and textures for you to choose from, and so you'll definitely find one that will suit your personality.

Prada Cleo brushed-leather shoulder bag, $3,350, Pradsa.

#4 Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

With about 22,200 global searches, Valentino takes on the fourth spot on the list of the most popular designer handbag brands.

While it may not be on the top of the list, according to the report, the handbags from the brand were the most desired bags in 11 countries including Italy, Iceland and Monaco.

Recently, the luxury label launched its Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag and it has garnered the likes of many celebs including K-pop stars CL and Tiffany Young, just a few to name.

Crafted in leather using the V logo and metal hardware, as well as Roman Stud details in an antique brass finish, the bag is the latest addition to the luxury house's Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin Shoulder Bag, $4,740, Valentino.

#5 Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

Hermes comes in fifth on the list with 18,100 global searches. Known for its rich heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, and eye for detail, Hermes enjoys an iconic status in the world of luxury for good reason.

The Birkin bag, of which we're no stranger to, has been coveted since its inception in 1984.

Over the years, the Birkin bag quickly became a symbol of wealth and exclusivity due to its high price and assumed long waiting lists - so you'd be lucky if you're able to get your hands on one.

#6 Marc Jacobs

PHOTO: Marc Jacobs

In sixth place, is Marc Jacobs with 18,100 global searches (the same amount of global searches as Hermes).

While the cost of the bag is much lower than the usual Birkin, the handbags from Marc Jacobs have proven to be a hot hit amongst the masses.

While the Stam bag has cemented iconic status back then. Marc Jacobs has also gained widespread popularity thanks to its Snapshot bag.

As seen on many celebs including Bella Hadid, the bag is the perfect everyday bag considering its small silhouette that's sporty and exuberant at the same time.

Snapshot Teddy, USD$325 (S$438), Marc Jacobs.

#7 Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

The storied Italian fashion house rose from humble beginnings back in 1925, and has gained cult status over the years for obvious reasons.

Ranking in seventh position on the list, Fendi comes in with 14,800 global searches.

But what's the most popular Fendi bag you might ask? Well, it's none other than the Fendi Baguette.

If that doesn't ring a bell, then it's time to get acquainted.

Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, the Baguette boasts a compact structure and short strap, that you can easily carry on effortlessly under the arm.

Baguette (Brown fabric bag), $4,450, Fendi.

#8 Yves Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Yves Saint Laurent

Best known for its revolutionary, liberal, and androgynous pieces, Yves Saint Laurent has gained cult status ever since its inception in the '60s.

With about 2,900 global searches on the list, the luxury house comes in eighth on the list.

One of the most beloved bags in Saint Laurent's arsenal is the LouLou bag.

Featuring a soft but boxy silhouette, the bag is an investment-worthy piece that will carry you through the years.

What we love about this bag is that it's roomy enough to fit all your essentials without looking too bulky.

LouLou Small in Matelasse "Y" Leather, $2,090, Yves Saint Laurent.

#9 Mouawad

PHOTO: Mouawad

In ninth place with 110 global searches, is Mouawad.

Now if you've not heard about the brand then it's about time you should.

After unveiling the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse, also known as the world's most expensive handbag, valued at a staggering $3.8 million, we can clearly see why people searching more about the brand.

In fact, the bespoke handbag has been already labelled by the Guinness Book of World Records as being the most expensive purse ever.

#10 Hilde Palladino

Last but not least, Hilde Palladino comes in tenth place with 50 global searches on the list.

Known for crafting one of the most unique bags, the Norwegian designer is also the mastermind behind the Gadino that's also known as one of the most impressive purses in the world by popular demand.

Here, the exclusive piece is crafted from white crocodile skin with 39 diamonds placed on its lavish white gold fasteners.

This article was first published in Her World Online.