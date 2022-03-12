10 online delivery services offering hearty and healthy meals

One of the main perks of working from home is saving time on commuting.

Over the past couple of years, many of us have channelled those extra hours into prioritising our health and well-being - such as by preparing healthier meals from scratch in our kitchens.

But with more workers being called back to the office as social-distancing restrictions ease, you may find that you no longer have sufficient time to keep whipping up healthy meals at home.

Enter online meal-delivery services that provide busy bees with nutritious, delicious dishes to tuck into during lunch or at the end of a long day. Read on for our top picks.

Lean Bento

Lean Bento doles out Halal-certified meals made with absolutely zero preservatives or MSG. You can select a meal plan - which consists of family, maternity, leaning-out and muscle-building options - that lets you take your pick from over 120 items.

Alternatively, simply order from their à la carte menu. Everything is fresh and vibrant, with a focus on Asian flavours: Think Roast Chicken Rice, Tofu Ball Zucchini, Grilled Unagi Noodles and Prawn Furikake Rice.

Fit Three

Catering to fitness fiends, Fit Three's pick-up spots include gyms, yoga boutiques and F45 and BFT studios (though they can also deliver directly to a location of your choice in certain areas).

The line-up has plenty of high-protein and low-carb selections, as well as meals that cater to vegetarians.

All dishes are prepared using only the freshest, seasonal, non-GMO ingredients - including antibiotic-free chicken and organic red meat - and are sourced from local producers if possible.

Nutrition Kitchen

Nutrition Kitchen designs its meal plans around four different lifestyles, and tailors what you'll receive accordingly. For instance, there's a Large Low Carb option for less-active males, and a Regular Balanced choice for highly active females.

The menu switches up each week, though you can expect flavourful dishes such as Wild Mushroom Chicken Fricassee with fresh greens and mashed potatoes; and Achiote Marinated Sole Fish & Prawns, which is jazzed up with corn salad, green apples, hot sauce and couscous.

AMGD

Founded by three friends, AMGD was born out of a conversation about how hard it was to find wholesome meals in Singapore that weren't boring or bland.

Naturally then, the food here is packed with mouth-watering flavour combinations, and includes everything from healthy kimbap and zero-sugar brownies to hearty salads and moreish protein bowls. You can sign up for a weekly meal plan, or use their unique pay-per-use credit system.

Ketomei

Those adopting a keto diet can try the dishes by Ketomei. It offers lower-carb, keto-friendly meals that span both Asian and Western flavours, including some that recreate beloved hawker fare.

As part of their weekly meal plan, you'll get 12 servings delivered right to your doorstep.

The menu changes regularly, though you can anticipate items such as Salted Egg Chicken with vegetables, spring onion omelette and fried cauliflower rice; and Texas Brisket with roasted French beans, baked mushrooms and mustard cream sauce.

Grain

For those who aren't great with planning ahead, you can order your healthy nosh from Grain, which carries out on-demand delivery in as fast as 30 minutes (they also have weekly meal plans).

Favourites include the Basil Thunder Tea Rice, which features a nourishing broth and soy-marinated egg; the Vanilla Citrus Buttery Salmon that's served on a bed of nutty sesame-dressed pasta; and the Flame-Torched Sanchoku Beef Steak, which includes asparagus, mushrooms and roasted potatoes.

YOLO Foods

Brown Rice Chicken Paella, Vegan Peranakan Curry and Beef Bulgogi with Sweet Potato Noodles, anyone? That's what you'll find at YOLO Foods, which creates scrumptious, Halal-certified meals developed with the help of an Olympic-certified nutritionist.

They also have a strong environmental streak - dishes are prepared with as little waste as possible, and they do their best to source ingredients sustainably to minimise their carbon footprint. Items are available for on-demand delivery, or as part of a regular meal plan.

Yummy Bros

If Asian flavours are what you're after, then Yummy Bros may just be the food-delivery service for you.

It specialises in giving classic Asian dishes a wholesome twist: think larger servings of protein, a moderate amount of carbs, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables.

Individually portioned meals such as sesame chicken, beef rendang and sambal fish are freshly frozen and can be stored for up to seven days from the date they're delivered to your doorstep.

Nutrify Meals

Charting of your macros? Then make a beeline for Nutrify Meals.

It allows you to fully customise your order according to your specific dietary preferences, and includes all the nutritional information you require to keep track of your food intake.

The selection here is pretty basic, but contains all you need for a balanced meal. Beef stroganoff stew, dory fillet with sweet potato cubes and ground turkey pasta with marinara sauce are some of the highlights.

Fresher

Whether you want a main course for dinner or a portable protein-rich snack, Fresher has you covered with its incredibly tasty, all-natural delicacies.

The solid breakfast selection is particularly worth a try, and includes turkey bacon potato hash and rye sourdough French toast.

They also do protein packs: portable pouches filled with the likes of pulled chicken breast, ahi tuna and barramundi fillet.

Meanwhile, more substantial meals are available in high-protein and low-carb options.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.