10 places to feast on delicious scones

While commonly associated with afternoon tea in England, scones are actually said to have originated in Scotland in the early 1500s. They were first made with oats, and were formed into large discs that were cut up into a few pieces to serve. Today, they’re more commonly crafted into small, puck-shaped portions and baked using wheat flour.

In Singapore, you’ll find plenty of places to get your hands on this beloved treat – be it with a funky local twist, or the traditional jam and clotted cream. From British-themed cafés to swanky high teas at five-star hotels to humble neighbourhood bakeries, here are some of our favourites.

TWG Tea

Sip on classic teas and scrumptious scones at everyone’s favourite homegrown tea purveyor, which has locations at Marina Bay Sands, ION Orchard, Ngee Ann City and more.

We suggest going for the 1837 tea-time set menu, which features two freshly baked scones served with special TWG tea jelly and fluffy whipped cream, plus a hot or iced tea of your choice. The scones are warm and supremely buttery, and will satisfy even the most discerning diners.

Multiple outlets in Singapore

Butter Bread

Butter Bread is headed up by a baker that used to work at Shangri-La Hotel. Besides croissants, tarts and loaves, they’re known for their crackly and crumbly scones. Flavours rotate on a seasonal basis, and previous offerings have included Lemon Zest Scones and Matcha Mochi Scones. Currently on the menu is the Hojicha Honey Mochi Scone.

The gooey mochi filling provides an intriguing textural contrast, and the addition of honey gives just the right amount of sweetness.

1187 Upper Serangoon Road, #01-44, Singapore 533971, +65 9117 3529

ATLAS

Savour your scones in a gilded and glamorous Art Deco setting at ATLAS. Located within the iconic Parkview Square building, the storied venue is more known for its expansive gin collection, but also does a scrumptious and leisurely afternoon tea service that includes the requisite scones served with jam and clotted cream.

If you prefer to sample these flaky and tender delights in the comfort of your home, they’re also available for online delivery in a set of six.

600 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188778, +65 6396 4466

Humble Bakery

Helmed by two former Bakery Brera bakers, Humble Bakery in Hougang is one of the newest scone outlets on the scene. You can take your pick from a wide assortment of bakes, including Double Chocolate and Kaffir Lime; Strawberry Cream Cheese; and Earl Grey and Fig.

We’re partial to the latter for its aromatic bergamot fragrance and chewy dried figs scattered throughout the cake-like interior. All scones are made with premium French butter and French whipping cream.

183 Jalan Pelikat, #B1-27, Singapore 537643

Cheryl Scones

This operation doles out some of the tastiest scones in town – and in a myriad of creative, locally influenced flavours to suit Singaporean palates. Favourites include the Butterscotch Oat Scones, Milo Chocolate Scones and Yuzu Blossom Scones.

Those who want a savoury option can try the Laksa scones, which are stuffed with aromatic herbs and fresh spices, or the Cheesy Scones, which are enveloped in a blanket of cheese and are best enjoyed hot.

466 Crawford Lane, #01-04, Singapore 190465, +65 9061 2596

Brasserie Les Saveurs

Despite serving a French-style high tea, the scones you’ll get at the gorgeous, lofty-ceilinged Brasserie Les Saveurs at The St. Regis Singapore are well worth writing home about.

Here, diners are presented with baskets that include freshly baked original scones and those studded with raisins. As for the accompaniments, you get the requisite jam and clotted cream, plus a tart lemon curd for those who want something zesty and refreshing.

29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level, Singapore 247911, +65 6506 6860

Jamming Scones

Check out this home-based business for artisanal scones crafted with high-quality ingredients and no preservatives. We love the earthy matcha scone, which is stuffed with Hokkaido red beans and chewy mochi, as well as the toothsome orh nee scone made with yam that’s been imported from Taiwan.

They also sell jams that contain less sugar than commercial varieties, with options including Raspberry Lychee Rose; Fuji Apple with Oolong Osmanthus; and Taiwan Tangerine with Pineapple and Sour Plum.

+65 8121 3071

Fosters

Although it pegs itself as an English steakhouse, this establishment at Holland Village also does a solid afternoon tea.

Stop by between 3pm and 5pm to indulge in their Devonshire Cream Set, which features two straight-out-of-the-oven scones served with velvety butter, tangy homemade strawberry preserves and ample fresh cream. On top of that, they’ll also throw in a slice of fruit cake, a couple of finger sandwiches and a pot of brewed tea or cup of coffee.

277 Holland Avenue, Singapore 278994, +65 6466 8939

All Things Delicious

For scones that have been given the full-on local treatment, pay a visit to Halal-certified bakery All Things Delicious in colourful Kampong Glam. You won’t find any jam or clotted cream here.

Instead, their signature handmade gula melaka scones are drizzled with a thick and luscious syrup that’s crafted with unrefined coconut palm sugar and is redolent of a fragrant caramel aroma. Grab a box of six to share with friends (or to scarf down all by yourself – we won’t judge).

34 Arab Street, #01-01, Singapore 199733, +65 6291 4252

Carpenter & Cook

Cult-favourite café Carpenter & Cook whips up an array of tasty baked goods – including scones that are worth making the trip out west for. They don’t skimp on the butter here, and the offerings boast a rich flavour and pleasant crumbly texture.

They’re served with thick Cornish clotted cream and homemade jam. The latter switches up from time to time, though you can expect unique and exciting flavours such as blackberry and shiraz; or raspberry, lychee and rose water.

19 Lorong Kilat, #01-06, Singapore 598120, +65 6463 3648

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.