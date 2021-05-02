10 restaurants serving international cuisines that will let you taste the world

There are two things that Singaporeans can agree that they love: eating and travelling. The former can be evidenced by the snaking queues for bubble teas or any of the latest food craze we’re hankering over, while the latter via the million and one #throwback Instagram stories people posts about how much they miss going overseas.

The best alternative to travelling is to do so on a plate, and thankfully Singapore offers plenty of authentic, international cuisine to try! From African to Turkish, here’s what you can sample right here in the city.

1. African: Kafe Utu

‘Utu’ is the Kiswahili word for ‘humanity’ and Kafe Utu was opened by Kurt Wagner, who had lived in many African countries in his childhood, and wanted to introduce the culture and hospitality to Singapore.

Besides brunch items, the beautifully decorated restaurant serves up East and West African food with dishes such as Swahili Fish Curry, Liberian Peanut Chicken Stew and Matoke (Ugandan plantain stew). Round out your meal with African sweet treats such as Mahamri (Swahili fried bread with coconut flakes and cardamom) and Malinda Halwa (Swahili spiced mochi with nuts) and Kenyan ales.

12 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089265

2. Cajun: The Boiler

Cajun cuisine originates from Louisiana and Texas and is known for its use of spices and the trinity of green bell pepper, onion and celery. At The Boiler, seafood boil is celebrated with Premium and Specialty Sets available consisting of crabs,m lobsters, prawns, mussels, clam and smoked sausages. If you want something less messy, get the Handmade Louisiana Jumbo Crab Cake and Cajun Jambalaya.

18 Howard Rd, #01-06 Novelty BizCentre, Singapore 369585 and 8 Raffles Ave, Annexe, #01 Esplanade Mall, 13A, 039802

3. Caribbean: Lime House Caribbean

Lime House was founded by Trinidad & Tobago native Chris Morris who wanted to introduce the Caribbean culture and the idea of “liming”, which means to hang out with friends, to Singapore.

Chief dishes among its menu are the Signature Jerk Chicken (jerk is Jamaican spice mix) and Tribajam Curry Goat alongside Fried Plantain and Mac Balls. Another staple of the Caribbean islands is rum, which is featured in the many cocktail offerings inspired by the rum and its country of origin.

2 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089260

4. Cuban: Cuba Libre

Helmed by Havana-born chef Alex Moreno, Cuba Libre is one of the few Cuban restaurants in Singapore. Must-try dishes here include the Sandwich Cubano (made with Cuban bread), Havana Burger, Ropa Vieja (pulled beef) and Mojito Chicken (braised chicken thigh in mango sauce and rum). For those who love finger foods, try the selection of tapas with offerings such as Chicken Empanadas (fried chicken-stuffed puff pastry), Bolitas De Queso (cheese croquette) and Garbanzo Fritos (pan-fried chickpeas with chorizo). 182 Cecil St, #01-06/07 Frasers Tower, Singapore 069547 and 3B River Valley Rd, Clarke Quay Blk B, #01-13, 179021

5. Lebanese: Beirut Grill View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beirut Grill (@beirutgrill.sg) It wouldn't be difficult to locate Beirut Grill as it has Masjid Sultan as its backdrop. Once there, tuck into dishes made with spices imported from Lebanon such as Hummus, Tabbouleh (parsley and bulgur salad), Fattoush (sumac-spiced salad with pita bread), Sambousek Lamb (deep-fried lamb puff), Labneh (cheese dip) as well as various grilled and fried proteins. Save space for desserts including OumAli (cream pudding topped with honey and nuts) and Mouhalabiah (milk-based pudding with rose water, honey and nuts). 72 Bussorah St, Singapore 199485

6. Latin American: Tonito Latin American Kitchen View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONITO Latin American Kitchen (@tonito.singapore) Tonito is the place to head to for Latin American-inspired dishes from countries such as Mexico, Argentina and Peru. Start with the Mexican Ceviche and Esquites (charred corn salad) then take your pick from a variety of tacos, quesadilla and burritos with different protein fillings. Still hungry? Then get the Sudado Pescado (Peruvian fish stew), Arroz Con Pollo (Mexican chicken rice) and finish with either the Churros or Chocolate Tres Leche (triple milk cake). 78 Airport Blvd., #02 – 248 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

7. Nepalese: Everest Kitchen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everest Kitchen (@everestkitchensg) Home to the tallest peak in the world, Mount Everest, Nepal has a distinctive cuisine that’s a blend of the local food culture, Tibetan, Indian and a little Chinese. The iconic dish of the nation has to be momos or dumplings stuffed with anything from vegetables to proteins which are then steamed or fried. Other dishes to try at Everest Kitchen are the Wai Wai Sadeko (crunchy noodle snack), Chicken Choila (grilled chicken cubes marinated with Nepalese spices), Tibetan Chicken Thukpa (noodle soup) and Vegetable Chow Mein. 55 Chander Rd, Singapore 219550

8. Persian: Shabestan, Persian Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabestan, Persian Restaurant (@shabestan.sg) For those who aren’t familiar with history, Iran is modern-day Persia and at Shabestan, Middle Eastern food is celebrated. Start the meal with Mast (a trio of Caspian-style Persian yogurt dips) with Persian Bread, then tuck into meats such as Shandiz (grilled spring lamb) and Chicken Kubideh. Don’t miss out on stews such as Ghormeh Sabzi (spiced lamb stew) and Koresh-E-Fesenjan Ba Ordak (braised duck in pomegranate and walnut sauce) with a selection of Persian rice dishes that are spiced and topped with nuts, berries and herbs. 80 Mohamed Sultan Rd, #01-13, Singapore 239013

9. Russian: Dumplings-RU View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUMPLINGS.RU @SG (@dumplings.ru) Vadim Zoubovski and Alena Zubovska started making food for their friends who missed eating Russian food before they expanded and opened Dumplings-RU at the start of 2020. As the name implies, the star food item is the dumplings, with 12 stuffing choices ranging from pork to chicken and salmon to vegetarian options – or get the combo platter that has all the flavours. Then tuck into dishes such as Ukrainian Borscht Soup, Seledka (salted herring with potatoes and rye bread), Bliny (crepes) and Medovik (layered honey cake). Finally, wash it all down with the classic Russian alcohol, vodka, or Kvass, a fermented beverage made with rye bread, for teetotallers. 32 Maxwell Rd, #01-05 Maxwell Chambers, Singapore 069115

10. Turkish: Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofra Turkish Cafe&Restaurant (@sofrasingapore) As a nation that spans across both the European and Asian continents, the resulting Turkish cuisine is a melting pot of the two. At Sofra, begin your meal with the Salad Plate, which has a combination of the Sofra Salad, Eggplant Salad, Hummus and Stuffed Grape Vine Leaves. For the main course, you have a wide range of grilled meats available with various iterations of Kebabs and Koftes using chicken, beef and lamb. Fish and vegetarian options are also available. Of course, you can't leave with a taste of Turkish Tea or Turkish Coffee perhaps with a side of Kunefe or Baklava. 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-129A Marina Square, Singapore 039594

