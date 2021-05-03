10 skincare presents for mum under $15

“What should we buy for mother ?” We all struggle with the same question year on year – birthdays, wedding anniversaries, Mother’s Day , and Christmas. Now that we’ve been buying and gifting gifts to the same person for over a decade or two, the price tag gets exorbitantly higher and… umm, ideas run out.

If you have no clue what to get for your mum this Mother’s Day , may we suggest 10 skincare options under $15. Why? There’s going to be a skincare product for any lady of any age – whether it’s a simple toner, a face wash, or a collagen cream.

Why $15? Well, that’s because gifting in families are often (unfortunately) a showcase of wealth, pride, and ego – and that shouldn’t be the case. Also, it does get extremely stressful for a young professional if he or she has to fork a $700 bill for a spanking new tablet.

No matter the personality and lifestyle of the momma in your life, here are 10 cheap and budget skincare gifts you can consider:

1. Mild By Nature Witch Hazel

PHOTO: iHerb

We’re starting from a pretty generic gift that’s suitable for everyone – the Mild by Nature Witch Hazel with Rose Petal ($10.94). Whether the mom you have in mind is a huge skincare kinda person (or not), this Witch Hazel toner will fit right into their bathroom routines.

What does this product do? This Witch Hazel is basically a toner (or you may know it as lotion) which contains the ingredients Witch Hazel (a plant), Aloe Vera, and Roses. The combination of ingredients help to replenish your skin with moisture – smoothening and softening it in the process.

How to use it? So, after you’re out of the shower, dump some of these onto a reusable cotton pad, and gently swipe it all over your face and neck. If you’re a time-starved mum, just dump it into the palms of your hands and pat it all into your face.

Is it vegan and cruelty-free? If the mom in your mind is a vegetarian, vegan, or has sensitive skin etc., you’ll be glad to know that this toner is, alcohol free, vegan, animal cruelty free, and does not contain GMOs, Parabens, Phthalates.

2. Life-Flo Pure Rosehip Seed Oil

PHOTO: iHerb

A true beauty classic for the classy, knowledgeable, and wise mother. in your life, rosehip seed oil. We hear of it everywhere, but what is rosehip? Here’s a fact nugget for you to memorise to impress – rosehip is literally a red (grape-looking) fruit of the rose plant.

Its seed contains oils which are extracted for skincare use – an age-old and traditional skincare secret that dates back to the Egyptians, native Americans, and Mayans. Sounds like an expensive product? Not really. Here, a cold-pressed Life-flo Pure Rosehip Seed Oil ($7.94) for face, body, scalp, and hair.

3. Eucerin Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream

PHOTO: iHerb

Here’s a really affordable product which packs a lot of skincare results – Eucerin, Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Creme ($14.11). If you’ve ever used Eucerin, you’ll know that its formulas are really pretty immediate and impressive – especially for dry or combination skin types that some hydration and help with fine lines.

However, do not apply the formula too close to your eye socket or brows lest it stings. Finally, do note that Eucerin products still do use animal-derived ingredients and animal lab testing.

4. Acure Face Scrub

PHOTO: iHerb

Not too sure if she uses any skincare products? If she seems like a fuss-free mum who doesn’t like the hassle and vanity of skincare, just get a simple face cleanser like the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub ($10.10).

This one’s made of sea kelp, French green clay, and lemon peel to soften and detox the skin. Also, it’s 100 per cent vegan (no animal products used), and animal cruelty free.

5. Mason Natural's Collagen Cream

PHOTO: iHerb

If the mum in your life is fussy and prefers all things “premium” (or if you simple don’t like her) here’s one for you to remind her that she’s ageing – Mason Natural, Collagen Premium Skin Cream ($6.99).

This pear-scented cream is apparently pretty not too heavy or dense, and helps to hydrate dry skin and eliminate saggy skin pretty effectively. This product is not vegan and not animal cruelty-free.

6. Petifee Gold Eye Patch

PHOTO: iHerb

What if she is a big skincare kind of lady who already has an entire collection of her own? Well, add to it. The South Korean skincare brand, Petitfee, has a Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Patch (60 Patches for $10.25) that’s pretty loved by skincare fans around the globe.

Users have said that it alleviate dark eye bags, keeps the eye refreshed, skin smooth, hydrated, and helps with puffy eyes.

7. Artnaturals Retinol Serum

PHOTO: iHerb

If you have a young professional or mum in her 30s, here’s a retinol product to preserve her youth and keep ageing at bay. Artnaturals’ Retinol Serum ($5.11) contains antioxidants to combat the free radicals which cause ageing.

Users have left raving reviews for this little bottle – dark spots lightened, fine lines lesser, skin tighter, firmer, and smoother.

8. Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Serum

PHOTO: iHerb

If you’re not sure what’s her skin type, or what kind of skincare products she uses, here’s a safe and universal option that’s suitable for all skin types – the Advanced Clinicals Hyaluronic Serum Instant Skin Hydrator ($13.67).

What does it do? Hyaluronic acid is a generic moisturising ingredient that can bring a variety of results – smoothen skin, reduce fine lines, and clear up the skin. Some skincare and makeup blogs have reported that the brand claims to be vegan and cruelty-free.

9. Revlon Jade Roller

PHOTO: iHerb

Does she love herself some relaxing foot or body massage? Get the Revlon Facial Roller Natural Jade Stone ($13.83) for a daily dose of refreshing face massage. How to use it?

It’s pretty fool-proof – roll the it all over the face in upward strokes to help relax those tense muscles, drain water retention, and reduce appearance of puffiness.

10. Elizavecca, Milky Piggy Bubble Mask

PHOTO: iHerb

Here’s a cute one for the fun-loving mum – Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Beauty Mask ($11.51). Milky Piggy? Bubbles? Yup, this South Korean brand is known for their “piggy” masks, named after the black charcoal and green tea clay mask paste which resembles a cute piglet playing in the mud.

How to get the bubbles? After you cleanse your face, apply the paste to your face… and wait for it to bubble up. Wait for five minutes for the bubbles to reach maximum height, then massage it and rinse away.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.