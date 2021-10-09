10 stylish waterproof or water-resistant bags for rainy days

Besides parkas, raincoats and jackets, umbrellas and storm-proof shoes to keep you dry, you’ll want to look at these stylish waterproof or water-resistant bags to protect your valuables from the damaging effects of water.

Le Pliage LGP Top Handle Bag M, $360, from Longchamp

PHOTO: Longchamp

Made with water-resistant materials, Longchamp’s iconic Le Pliage bag is available in many colours and sizes, and can be folded for compact storage.

If you’re looking for an eye-catching design, consider the monogram series.

Buy it here.

Doi2 Project Waterproof Canvas Tote - Creamy White, $59.65, from Sift & Pick

PHOTO: Sift & Pick

Made by a Hong Kong label, the canvas material used to construct the tote has been treated to be waterproof.

The bag lining features a print of Hong Kong’s cityscape – perfect for those missing urban holidays.

This bag can be carried as a shoulder or crossbody bag and is available in stonewash grey and forest green.

Buy it here.

Keith Haring Pocketable Tote Bag, $14.90, from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

This pocketable tote features various artworks from esteemed artists Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring.

We particularly love this polyester-made Keith Haring design for its colourful pattern.

Buy it here.

Hah Archive Two Way Waterloo Brown Nylon Duffle Bag, $97.25, from Sift & Pick

PHOTO: Sift & Pick

Hah Archive is a South Korean bag label, and this iteration is made with nylon that has been treated to repel water.

Besides chocolate brown, the bag is available in burgundy, black, white and beige.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: Bags to get, based on your horoscope's lucky colours

Gabbi Bag - Pink, US$89 (S$119.43), from JW Pei

PHOTO: JW Pei

JW Pei is known for its modern, trendy bags made with vegan leather that has water-resistant qualities.

This pink shoulder bag is a stylish addition for brunch or dates, and is available in many neutral and fun colours including orange, blue and purple.

Buy it here.

A By A Black Frill Ribbon Lucky Pouch Waterproof Bucket Bag, $47.35, from Sift & Pick

PHOTO: Sift & Pick

This petite bucket bag from South Korea’s A By A is for days where you don’t need much.

It is made with waterproof fabric and has a removable shoulder strap that is sold separately.

Buy it here.

Large Geometric Backpack - Peacock, $89.90, from Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

This Charles & Keith backpack checks both the style and practicality boxes.

The roomy design has a cool geometric texture while the nylon fabric gives off both a duochrome (purple and green shift) and grey colour.

Buy it here.

Dry Pac Aero 25L, $85, from Hyper Gear

PHOTO: Hyper Gear

This spacious Dry Pac backpack is certified with an IPX6 waterproof rating.

The lightweight bag can float if dropped in water (*touch wood*), which would come in really handy if you get caught in a flash flood.

There is also an all-black colourway besides this camouflage print.

Buy it here.

Amber - Black, $49.90, from The Grey Space

PHOTO: The Grey Space

If conventional backpacks are too big for your needs but you love the silhouette, a mini version should be right up your alley.

This pink design comes from a homegrown label and is made with water-resistant synthetic leather. It is also available in black and grey.

Buy it here.

Classic Waterproof Duffel Bag 40 Litres, $55, from Overboard

PHOTO: Overboard

Gym rats would appreciate the size of this fully waterproof duffel bag.

It can also double as a great travel bag, either for staycays or short trips when we can travel freely once again.

The bag also comes in black.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: Why we love Longchamp's latest Roseau bags as seen on Mae Tan and Willabelle Ong

This article was first published in Her World Online.