10 yummy and healthy Father's Day recipes

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it is time to put on your chef’s hat, cook up a storm and surprise Dad with some tasty and (almost) healthy Father's Day recipes.

Since dining out options are limited this time, it may be ideal to prepare something savoury, or something sweet and soulful, at home.

To make the process easy for you, we’ve curated a list of 10 healthy Father’s Day recipes.

1. Salted caramel brownies

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Makes 16 larger or 32 bite-sized brownies

Ingredients:

200g unsalted butter (you will need a little extra for greasing as well)

100g chocolate, 70 per cent cocoa solids

100g chocolate, 50 per cent cocoa solids

397g can Carnation caramel

200g golden caster sugar

One teaspoon flaky sea salt

130g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

Four medium eggs

Steps:

Heat the oven to 180 deg C for regular overs, 160 deg C for fan ovens and gas mark four for gas ovens.

Grease and then line a 23cm square traybake tin with baking parchment.

Now melt 200g unsalted butter in a medium pan. Break the 100g chocolate (70 per cent cocoa solids) and 100g chocolate (50 per cent cocoa solids), then remove the pan from the heat and wait for the cubes to melt.

In a small bowl, mix 175g Carnation caramel from a 397g can with one teaspoon of sea salt. This will help to loosen up the mix.

Keep the rest of the caramel in a large bowl with 200g golden caster sugar and four medium eggs, and beat with an electric hand mixer until even. Add the chocolate and butter and whisk in.

Next combine 130g plain flour, 50g cocoa powder and a good pinch of table salt, then sift this on top of the chocolate mix. Beat briefly until smooth.

After you pour half the brownie batter into the tin, level it with a spatula.

Now using a teaspoon, take half of the caramel on top of the batter layer in five thick, evenly spaced stripes.

You can spoon the rest of the brownie batter on top and smooth it out. Make sure to not disturb the caramel beneath. Now add the rest of the caramel in the same stripy fashion.

When the brownies are ready, they will jiggle just a little when you shake the tin.

Cut them after they cool completely in the tin.

2. Chicken curry steak

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Curry sauce

Six shallots

Two garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon cumin

One chili padi

Three curry leaves

Turmeric

Cherry tomatoes for garnish

1/16 teaspoon coriander powder (a pinch)

1/16 teaspoon cinnamon powder (a pinch)

Fresh ginger

Two lemongrass

Galangal

Three tablespoons oil

50g fried peanut

50g palm sugar (sliced)

Three tablespoons tamarind water

Salt to taste

Two boneless chicken thighs with skin

Three tablespoons coconut milk

Pomelo for garnish

Steps:

Blend all the curry ingredients.

Sauté the remaining curry sauce in a pan until it’s fragrant.

Add water and then season the curry with salt and sugar.

Next pour in some coconut milk.

You need to cook till it’s boiled.

While this is getting ready, start marinating the chicken with some curry sauce. Stab it with a fork so that the sauce gets inside the chicken. Leave the chicken for 40 minutes in the fridge.

Then after 40 minutes, grill the chicken in a grilled pan, skin side first.

Season the chicken with salt, then flip it until it’s fully cooked.

3. Seafood curry

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: Six people

Ingredients:

Four blue crabs cut into quarters

300g clams

300g mussels

500g large prawns

500g small to medium sized squid

Four medium-size shallots

Some garlic cloves

Three sprigs curry leaves

1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds

One star anise

One stick cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon cardamom

About 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

Six tablespoons curry powder

Two tablespoons fennel powder

One golf ball size tamarind paste

Four cups of water

Sea salt to taste

Three tomatoes

Six okras (lady’s fingers)

Six tablespoons organic coconut oil

Steps:

Make an onion and garlic paste by blending them.

Clean all seafood and set aside.

Take a big pot, add in coconut oil and adjust heat to medium. Then add the mustard seeds, star anise, cinnamon stick, fennel seeds, cardamom, coriander seeds and curry leaves and fry for a few seconds until the mustard seeds start to pop up.

In a bowl, add curry powder and fennel powder and add a bit of water and mix well. Add this mixture to the pot and bring the temperature to a low.

If the mixture looks dry, then add a few tablespoons of water.

Add in water if the mixture is too dry and starts to burn. Fry until fragrant and oil starts becoming red.

In a bowl, you can add tamarind paste with two cups of water and mix well. Add this to the pot and stir for the next five to eight minutes

Turn up the heat so it starts boiling rapidly. Add in crab, clams, mussels, prawns, squids. Add in tomato wedges and okra and shut the lid and turn off the fire.

Let it settle for 20 minutes before opening the lid and serving.

4. Tiramisu cheesecake

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time:10 minutes

Serves: 10 to 12 people

Ingredients:

For the base

300g pack dark chocolate digestives

80g melted butter

For the chocolate layer

500g milk chocolate (finely chopped)

300ml double cream

100ml Tia Maria

For the cheesecake layer

300g cream cheese

200ml double cream

One teaspoon vanilla extract

One orange, zested

50g icing sugar

Cocoa powder and crushed coffee beans, to serve

Steps:

Put a baking parchment in the base of a 23cm springform cake tin.

Crush the biscuits as finely as possible in a food bag using a rolling pin, or in a food processor. Mix it with melted butter. Add it into the tin, press down to flatten and set it aside in the fridge.

Chocolate layer: Add the chocolate, cream and Tia Maria into a bowl and melt over a pan of simmering water. After it is melted, quickly stir together and pour over the biscuit base, then let it cool in the fridge for at least three hours.

Now beat the cream cheese, double cream, vanilla, orange and sugar together, then spread and swirl the mix evenly over the chocolate layer. Put the cake back in the fridge for a couple of hours and allow it to set completely.

To serve, remove from the fridge, sieve over the cocoa powder and sprinkle over the crushed coffee beans.

5. Zippy egg casserole

Preparation time:15 minutes

Cooking time: one hour and 10 minutes

Serves: 12 people

Ingredients:

One pound pork sausage

5.5 ounce or one package seasoned croutons

1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Eight eggs

One pint half-and-half cream

One cup shredded Swiss cheese

One and a half cups milk

1 ½ teaspoon dry mustard

One cup shredded pepper jack cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Add the sausage to a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Then drain, crumble and set aside.

In a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish, now arrange the croutons in a single layer.

Layer with cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and pepper jack cheese. Top with the cooked sausage.

Beat together the eggs, half-and-half, milk. Add mustard, onion, salt, and pepper. Pour into the dish over the sausage. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Take it out the next morning and then bake in an oven preheated to 350 deg F for 45 to 60 minutes. Let it cool for 20 minutes before eating.

6. Singapore chicken curry

Cooking time: One hour and 20 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

Two-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

Seven cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup Singapore curry powder

10 shallots, peeled and coarsely chopped

One chicken, cut into about 20 bite-size pieces

Vegetable oil

Three cups of coconut milk

One small potato

Salt to taste

One loaf of French bread

Steps:

You can make a fine paste of ginger, garlic and shallot. You can either use a food blender or a mortar and pestle for it.

Now make a paste by mixing the curry powder with one-half cup water. Mix half of this paste with the pounded ginger, garlic and shallot mixture.

Add it over the chicken pieces. Let it marinate for at least an hour.

Now heat oil in a wok. Add remaining curry paste and fry for three to four minutes, or until the paste is fragrant and turns a rich, dark brown.

Add the marinated chicken and stir constantly for 10 minutes, until the spices are cooked well.

Pour coconut milk and bring to a boil over high heat.

Put in some potatoes and salt, and cook over medium heat for 30 minutes, or until chicken is tender and potatoes cooked.

The dish actually tastes better on the second day. Make sure to see that the potatoes do not become mushy.

7. Nasi goreng with chicken & prawns

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1½ cup uncooked jasmine rice

Two cups water

1/4 cup peanut oil

Four eggs

250g small green prawns, peeled

250g chicken thigh fillets, finely chopped

One tablespoons belachan

Four cloves garlic, crushed

One teaspoon ground white pepper

One onion chopped

Two tablespoons kecap manis

One tablespoons fish sauce

One carrot, julienned

Garnishing: Japanese cucumber (julienned) & fried shallots

Steps:

Place rice and water in a large saucepan. Bring to boil, cover and then simmer for 20 mins or until rice is just tender. Spread the mixture onto a flat oven tray and let it cool.

Heat a large wok over high heat. Add eggs one at a time and cook on both sides until golden brown and yolk is still runny. Keep it aside.

Next stir-fry the prawns and chicken until golden brown and cooked through. Remove and set aside.

Then stir-fry the belachan, garlic and onion for two minutes or until the paste is fragrant.

Add rice, pepper and combined sauces; stir-fry until well combined. Then stir the onions and cooked prawns and chicken.

Garnish it with eggs and fried shallots.

8. Or luak (oyster omelette)

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

One tablespoon chopped garlic

Three tablespoons tapioca flour

1½ tablespoons rice flour

Salt to taste

Four eggs

Two teaspoons seafood seasoning

100g small oysters

Two stalks of spring onions, finely chopped

Steps:

Beat the eggs with seafood seasoning and keep it aside

Then mix the tapioca flour, rice flour, salt and water together.

Heat a pan till smoking hot, add in garlic and tapioca mixture.

Pour eggs over and let it partially set. Then stir-fry over high heat for three mins.

Push to the side of the pan, add in one tablespoons oil. When hot, add in chilli paste and oysters. Stir-fry for one min and then mix in the rest of the ingredients.

After it is done, you can add spring onions to garnish.

9. Lamb chops with rendang sauce

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Eight lamb chops

Three red chillies

Three garlic cloves

1/2 lemongrass

Salt and pepper

Three shallots

One tablespoon ketchup manis

1/2 cup coconut milk

20g fried coconut paste

Steps:

Place all the ingredients (except the lamb and oil) in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Fry the rendang sauce with half the oil until fragrant.

Before you fry the lamb, season it with some salt and pepper.

Brown the lamb chops with the remaining oil for about 1½ – two minutes per side

Now serve the lamb with the rendang sauce and serve with a side salad.

10. Pizza calzone

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

1 3/4 pounds pizza dough

All-purpose flour, for surface

One cup pizza sauce

One cup ricotta

1/2 cup pepperoni

One cup shredded mozzarella

Kosher salt

Steps:

Preheat oven to 500 deg C and grease two large baking sheets with cooking spray.

Next, divide the pizza dough into four pieces.

Then pour some floor on the surface and roll one piece of dough out into an eight-inch circle, about a quarter inch thick. Spoon pizza sauce in the middle of the dough. Dot with ricotta and top with pepperoni and mozzarella.

Then gently fold dough in half, dampen seams with water and pinch together. You can crimp the edges all around.

Transfer to prepared baking sheets. Brush tops with oil and then add some salt. Using kitchen scissors or a sharp knife, slit tops in two to three spots to create steam vents.

Bake until you see that they turn golden and the filling is bubbling. You can brush with more oil halfway through. Let it cool for five minutes before cutting open.

