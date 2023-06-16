'100% worth it': Foodie YouTuber Strictly Dumpling calls this $228 buffet the best in Singapore

Everyone loves a good deal.

But defining what constitutes to one can be subjective.

On Tuesday (June 13), popular YouTuber Strictly Dumpling, who goes by Mike Chen, shared how he found himself a good deal while having brunch at the swanky Raffles Hotel.

He was at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse to try the all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet.

The entire experience blew him away, and he even mentioned that it was "definitely the best buffet" he's had in Singapore.

After all, this is not your run-of-the-mill buffet.

Firstly, you don't walk up to rows of already-cooked food while filling up your plate, like at most buffet joints.

This luxurious establishment has an open-concept kitchen and the food arrives at your table.

All you have to do is order what your heart desires.

But, of course, that comes at a price. According to Mike, the most expensive buffet option comes in at a hefty $228 while the cheapest is $168.

Despite its rather steep pricing, Mike was completely satisfied with this buffet experience.

"In my opinion, 100 per cent worth it," he said.

The question now is: What in the world did he devour at this restaurant?

Everything, really. But here are some standout dishes Mike could not stop raving about.

He ordered the entire antipasti section and one dish, in particular, stole the show — the black Angus beef tartare with hazelnut condiment and parmesan cheese.

Mike admitted: "This is so crazy good. I never eat beef tartare [but] this could change me."

Some might steer clear of carb-heavy dishes during a buffet, but if you've got an appetite like Mike does, rice or noodle dishes are all good.

The linguine alle vongole hits all the right spots as he enjoyed the "nice brininess" from the clams.

He also mentioned how every bite had a "clean taste of the ocean".

Based off his reaction, the grilled Maine lobster was probably Mike's favourite dish.

"Before even having taken a bite of this [lobster], I've ordered two more," he chuckled.

In the comments section, netizens were simply blown away by all the food on offer at this buffet.

"I have never seen dishes look this good at a buffet," one YouTube user commented.

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

Inflation menu

Keeping to the trend of good food deals, how about a $9.99 meal at a restaurant opened by chef extraordinaire Marco Pierre White.

At the start of May, The English House by Marco Pierre White launched its special Inflation Menu, where a single dish is priced at $9.99 for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant mentioned that the Inflation Menu is their way of "saying thank you and giving back to the community".

The dishes change daily and are only available for dine-in.

ALSO READ: Dining and buffet credit card promotions and 1-for-1 deals (June 2023)

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.