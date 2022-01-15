11 family-friendly activities to do this CNY: River Hongbao, reunion dinners, staycations and more

Are you still wondering about what to do on Chinese New Year with the kids? You have plenty of time left to plan out your family outings to enjoy a prosperous and joyous Lunar New Year!

From festive programmes to online events you can catch at home, there are just so many things you can do with the kiddos this Year of the Tiger. So make sure to have a roaring good time and don’t miss out on these exciting activities all across the little red dot!

1. Join the festivities at this year’s River Hongbao

As one of the best annual Lunar Chinese New Year events in Singapore, you definitely can’t leave out River Hongbao 2022. While details about the event are yet to be released, there are usually lantern displays and performances.

However, with how the festivities were a bit toned down last year, this year may just be the same. If you do plan to check it out, remember to stay safe to have a great time with your family.

2. Go on an adventure at Asian Civilisations Museum

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum

The Asian Civilisations Museum has some special programmes and activities that you can do with the kids from January to February.

The museum is holding the Light to Night 2022: New Waves event where you can explore the Singapore River and learn more about the stories behind it through layers of context, conversations, and reflections.

If you’ve also got a little dancer in your home, families can also join ACM Adventures: Let’s Dance! on Jan 30, 2022. All for free!

3. Sit back and relax in a luxurious staycation

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

After such a challenging year, we’re sure parents are also looking for some time to relax as. For a tiger-rific staycation experience, you can head on down to Resorts World Sentosa where they have specially curated Spring Staycation packages.

You can go with either a two-day-one-night Sumptuous Spring Stay-In, a Universal Studios Singapore Stay and Bond or an all-inclusive two-day-one-night High Tea in the Deep Sea package stay.

4. Head on down to City Square Mall for some grrr-eat celebrations

PHOTO: City Square Mall

For those who want to catch some festive displays, City Square Mall will be preparing beautiful atmospheric installations and you may even get the chance to be rewarded with special gifts.

Take as many Chinese New Year #OOTD shots among their myriad of oriental decorations or check your Zodiac reading and forecast for the coming year. With a minimum spend of $168*, shoppers can redeem a $10 City Developments Limited Gift Voucher and a Merchant Voucher Pack.

5. Usher in the Lunar New Year with your favourite Universal Studios characters

It’s always a great time down at Universal Studios Singapore and Chinese New Year isn’t any different. Join the stars from Kung Fu Panda, Minions, Sesame Street and more to welcome an auspicious Year of the Tiger!

Take a stroll down Hollywood Boulevard and take in the beautiful cherry blossom trees, gold ingots and special zodiac banners.

6. Spot gorgeous blooms at Gardens by the Bay

Usher in new beginnings with a breathtaking view at Gardens by the Bay’s Chinese New Year floral display, Dahlia Dreams 2022. While this is a popular event over the past few years, guests can expect a brand new River Hongbao lantern and Spring Fragrances as this year’s highlight.

7. Go in search of unique red packets at the 2022 Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

The 2022 Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign is back for museum visitors to collect a set of unique red packet designs fit for the festivities.

The National Heritage Board has prepared different red packets that match the themes of the 35 museums participating in the event.

8. Tune in to Chingay 2022 for some amazing performances

You don’t have to go outside on Chinese New Year, for you can still watch Chingay 2022 and enjoy the show from the safety of your home. Known for its colourful floats, dancing dragons and lions, wushu masters and more, this is an event you certainly don’t want to miss!

As we await more details, make sure to mark Feb 12 on your calendar to stream it live.

ALSO READ: 9 best places to get matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year

9. Watch Chinatown be lit up with beautiful lanterns and decorations

Just like every year, Chinatown’s streets will be lit up from 7pm to 12am to celebrate Chinese New Year. The lighting event will be launched virtually on Jan7. You can watch the livestream on the Chinatown Festivals Facebook page.

As it is the Year of the Tiger, you can expect the street lantern centrepiece to be a family of tigers to signify reunion, harmony and prosperity.

10. Experience an underwater lion dance at S.E.A. Aquarium

Deep dive into the S.E.A. Aquarium as they have prepared the Trail of Fortune where you will get to meet five of their auspicious animals. This includes your underwater friends the sand tiger shark, red lionfish, weedy seadragon, tiger cowrie and alligator gar.

We’re sure the kids will love to learn about what makes them symbols of good fortune. Make sure to snap a photo with any of the animals to get a chance to win a gift!

11. Indulge in a bountiful family reunion dinner

PHOTO: Pexels

Whether you plan to dine in a restaurant or just lay out a feast at home, there are many Chinese New Year set menus and takeaways for you to enjoy this year. For what is a family reunion without some really good food?

Usher in the Lunar New Year with a happy and content stomach while also getting a chance to catch up with your loved ones over an intimate dinner.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.