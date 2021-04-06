11 fun activities to do with your kids in S'pore when you're out of ideas

Just before you think you’re running out of ideas to keep the young ones occupied, here are some fun activities you can do with your kids on sunny Singapore.

1. Run around the newly opened Coastal Playgrove

PHOTO: Facebook/NParks

Located at where the Big Splash site (in East Coast Park) once was, the Coastal PlayGrove is the tallest outdoor play area in Singapore! It’s not just your average playground – it’s an all-in-one outdoor classroom, play garden and water play area.

The best part? It’s not exclusive to kids too (young-at-heart can join in the fun too).

Coastal Playgrove, 902 East Coast Park Service Rd., 449874

2. Bounce around on a suspended playground!

PHOTO: Instagram/airzone_sg

The whole family can now channel their inner ‘Spiderman’ or ‘Air-stronaut’ and have a ball of a time at AIRZONE, Singapore’s first-ever indoor suspended net playground at City Square Mall. It has an elevated ball pit and giant slides, all held up on nets in mid-air – all of that in a mall.

Did you know, the netted structures in place are strong enough to suspend two fully laden Singapore passenger buses lying on their sides?! Also, check out its awesome party packages – perfect for birthday parties and special occasions!

Airzone, City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road, #02-K4, K10, 208539

3. Splash around in the water on a hot day

PHOTO: Instagram/zeezeemylove

Singapore has awesome, low-cost swimming centres such as the Jurong East Swimming Complex and OCBC Aquatic Centre, which cost less than $3 during peak hours per child.

Paid options include Sentosa Island’s Adventure Cove Waterpark and Splash@KidsAmaze; or, get on the new rides in the upgraded Wild Wild Wet in Downtown East (pictured).

4. …Even for free!

PHOTO: Instagram/thepunggolbabies

Free ones are abound at malls like Sembawang Shopping Centre, Waterway Point and Westgate.

5. Jump for joy at a trampoline park

Instagram/ntuodac

Ten minutes on a trampoline is equivalent to a 30-minute run, or so says NASA. Get your holiday hopping at a trampoline park like AMPED Trampoline Park, BOUNCE Singapore or Katapult Trampoline Park (prices range from $10 to $19 an hour).

6. Or play a game of laser tag

Instagram/laserops.sg

Choose from popular indoor centres like LaserOPS (for kids 7 and up) and Tag Team (which also offers Archery Tag), or book a Weekday Mania session with Combat Skirmish Singapore for outdoor games at a designated park Mondays through Thursdays.

7. Snow for it at these wintery wonderlands

PHOTO: Facebook/Snow City Singapore

If you and your little one are missing true winter weather, fret not. You can slide down Snow City‘s three-storey slope, or go ice-skating at The Rink or Kallang Ice World.

8. Who’s a happy camper?

SOMOS runs summer camp experiences with enhanced classes like their signature “Kidspreneur” lessons, which teach basic economics and business concepts through minigames and marketplace role plays.

SOMOS, 5 Temasek Boulevard Suntec Tower 5, 038985

9. Whip up a feast together (or learn to do it)

PHOTO: The Finder

Encourage your child’s gastronomical curiosity – and brush up on your own culinary skills – by taking a cooking class together. Stores like ToTT regularly host Junior MasterChef sessions, while places like Big Fun Kitchen teach baking and cooking to kids and adults.

10. Embrace the arts

Head over to Inspired Arts for a range of fun-filled and art-focused weekly classes, camps and many more aimed at encouraging kids to express themselves through the arts.

Check out daily Parent & Child Workshops at ARThaus Singapore or find out more about their holiday programmes and camps, or order a side of art jamming with your cuppa at My Art Space Café or Arteastiq.

11. Wish upon a star (when you spot one)

Coming to our open-for-all (complimentary) session? You can get your time cards here: http://tiny.cc/timecard Coming to... Posted by SCOB - Science Centre OBservatory on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Drop by the observatory at the Singapore Science Centre every Friday night and be awed by the shining stars, clusters and planets. Trust us, this is totally worth letting the kids stay up a little late. For more activities that include shows and more, refer to the schedule here.

Singapore Science Centre, 15 Science Centre Rd, 609081

This article was first published in The Finder.