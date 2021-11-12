11 places to rent and buy new and second-hand winter clothes

The pandemic brought travel plants to a screeching halt for several months. But now that Singapore is opening up more Vaccinated Travel Lanes ( VTLs), you may consider going abroad to see your family or perhaps take that long overdue vacation.

We all know that winter vacations are hard to prepare for, especially with the meagre baggage allowance and the limited outfit options.

That's why we’ve rounded up the stores where you can get your hands on winter wear on sale in Singapore. Here, you can not only buy, but also rent winter wear to keep yourself warm and stylish.

For your convenience we have listed:

Spots to buy new winter wear in Singapore

Places to rent winter wear in Singapore

Shops to buy second-hand winter clothes in Singapore

5 places to buy new winter clothes

PHOTO: Pexels

Coldwear Singapore

This is the place where you can shop for the latest winter jackets, sweaters, hats and much more. You can not only buy from their in-house “Coldwear” brand, but also look for winter clothes from international brands such as National Geography, Dexshell, Caterpillar and PackMate.

Other than the winter clothes, you can also buy other travel-related accessories such as travel pillows and even luggage.

H&M

You will be spoilt for choice at H&M. There are plenty of hooded faux fur jackets, water-repellent overalls, and fleece mittens.

There are also plenty of options for your kids in fashionable patterns and prints. You and your kid can match while on a holiday.

Decathlon

This popular store needs no introduction. Those who are aware will know that there is practically nothing you can’t find at Decathlon.

If you are looking for some wallet-friendly winter wear options in Singapore, Decathlon is the best option. If you want to avoid going physically to the store, you can also order online and get it delivered to your doorstep or opt for in-store pickup.

Note: Fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter the store.

Winning

This is the place you can’t miss if you are planning to go outdoor camping and want to buy some comfortable thermal wear. The items worth nabbing at Winning include down jackets with detachable fur, and even touch-screen gloves.

Next

You’ll literally be spoilt for choice when you go through Next’s virtual shelves for winter wear in Singapore. The adults will love the trench coats, padded parkas and fleece-lined waterproof jackets. Your kids will also have plenty of options for winter clothes.

3 places to rent winter wear in Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels

For people living in the tropics, winter wear can be an expensive investment, especially for young children. They can outgrow their jackets and ski pants fairly quickly.

Plus, it is a huge hassle to keep piles of bulky ski clothes which you might not need once your vacation comes to an end. So, how about opting for rented winter wear?

Baby Winter Wardrobe

Are you looking for some adorable kids’ winter wear in Singapore? If yes, then you can rent them at Baby Winter Wardrobe. You will be able to find hoodies, woolly cardigans, microfleece jackets and much more.

Cost: Prices here start from as low as $5 per week. If you want to view things in person first before renting for your little ones, you can then book an appointment online.

You also have the option to rent things you need online and then pick them up or even pay $10 extra for home delivery.

The Treasure Collective (TTC)

This place offers ad-hoc options and subscription plans if you’re looking to rent winter wear in Singapore. Note that the rental fee is expensive, but you have the option to rent designer winter clothing.

From Moncler, Perfect Moment to fitted ski jackets from Stella McCartney, your options are plenty.

Popsicle.asia

You can also rent winter clothing at Popsicle. The best part is that it is categorised by age groups, so you can easily sift through the options and then rent what you need.

Note: The prices vary per item, and are valid for a fortnight. For an extra week, you need to pay $8 per item

Where to buy second-hand winter clothes in Singapore

Lucky Plaza

If you are on a budget, don’t worry you have some cool options to buy second-hand winter clothes in Singapore. Make sure you have time on your hands as you will need the patience to sift through several racks, shelves and packs of old clothes at Lucky Plaza.

You can start at Level 6 and then work your way towards Level 1. You will see that there are at least four different thrift stores on each level. To get the best deal, you need to be a pro at bargaining.

Address: 304 Orchard Road, Singapore 238863

Carousell

You can also check out Carousell if you are looking for second-hand winter wear clothes in Singapore. The popular e-shopping platform is worth a browse because if you are lucky you might find some vendors with negotiable prices and offers.

Praisehaven Mega Family Thrift Store

This store sells a variety of donated second-hand goods and if you are lucky you can also find some great second-hand winter wear clothes here.

Address: 500 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678106

While you are going for second-hand and rented winter clothes, do keep in mind hygiene because we are still in the middle of the pandemic. Wash them well before you wear.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.