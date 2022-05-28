11 style tips from Sheila Sim to look good anytime

While many of us might know Sheila Sim as an actress, she had actually got her showbiz start in modelling at the age of 16. Her aunt, Ivy Chng, was a popular model in the 1990s and Sheila was talent scouted at her wedding in Hong Kong.

After cutting her teeth in Hong Kong, Sheila returned to Singapore where she rose to become one of the country’s top models, working with notable brands ranging from Ashley Isham and Chanel to Louis Vuitton and SK-II.

Since her move to television acting in 2013 with I’m In Charge, Sheila has continued to grow as a thespian with her latest work in How Are You? 2 (2020).

As many look towards the artiste as a style inspiration, let’s take a look at some of our favourite looks and cop some style tips from this homegrown talent.