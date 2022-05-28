11 style tips from Sheila Sim to look good anytime

While many of us might know Sheila Sim as an actress, she had actually got her showbiz start in modelling at the age of 16. Her aunt, Ivy Chng, was a popular model in the 1990s and Sheila was talent scouted at her wedding in Hong Kong.
After cutting her teeth in Hong Kong, Sheila returned to Singapore where she rose to become one of the country’s top models, working with notable brands ranging from Ashley Isham and Chanel to Louis Vuitton and SK-II.
Since her move to television acting in 2013 with I’m In Charge, Sheila has continued to grow as a thespian with her latest work in How Are You? 2 (2020).
As many look towards the artiste as a style inspiration, let’s take a look at some of our favourite looks and cop some style tips from this homegrown talent.
Go sporty
Breathe new life into your office wear by pairing it with your kicks to give it a sporty twist.
While Sheila doesn’t have a regular 9-to-5 office to go to, we love how she paired her pink blazer with Nike Air Force 1s, giving it a perfect casual spin for date night with her hubby.
Play with sizes
Embrace patterns
Don’t get us wrong, solid colours have their place in the sun. But if you’re looking for something quick to throw on that’s equally fashionable, a printed one-piece outfit like the black checkered dress sported on Sheila is the way forward.
Consider the same with jumpsuits, rompers and various dress silhouettes.
Choose matching outfits wisely
Couple outfits can get really tacky.
The solution, however, is to choose a spectacular design or print that both you and your partner can equally pull off – see Sheila and hubby Deon for example – so that you both can look good and feel confident while looking all matching.
Try out bold bottoms
Seen here with Jade Seah, Sheila shows how you can easily dress up the humble white T-shirt with a colourful printed skirt. You can do the same with statement-making printed pants too, or flip it and opt for a floral peplum top with black wide-legged pants.
She finishes the look with more colours with a fuchsia beret, white sneakers and cheeky lime striped socks.
Treat hats as accessories
If you haven’t caught on yet, Sheila is a fan of various hats and caps, sporting styles ranging from newsboy hats, baseball caps to berets. The key is to not think of the hat as a final accessory to quickly throw on without much thought.
Instead, consider how it can add colour and texture to your overall look as much as jewellery, bags and shoes do. Or, you know, just to cover up your messy hair.
Utilise playsuits (especially in this crazy hot weather)
Jumpsuits make the wearer looked tall and polished, thanks to their continuous visual line from the shoulders to the feet. But if you don’t want to feel suffocated by the excess material, especially in Singapore’s hot and humid weather, pick up a playsuit or romper instead.
Go for a denim iteration like Sheila did, for something more structured looking.
When in doubt, keep it sleek
Sheila proves that a pregnant tummy shouldn’t stop anyone from looking their best.
Accompanying her slicked-back hairdo, she wore a V-neck forest green pleated-detail dress with a gathered feature that helped create an illusion of an hourglass cinched waist.
Look for dressy white shirts that reflect your style
Formerly a model, it is no wonder that Sheila could pull of a range of looks including this dapper, androgynous look in Chanel. We especially love the choice of the ribbon detailed white shirt with slightly puffed sleeves against the high-waisted tweed trousers.
Moral of the story: Pick a white shirt that comes with unusual details to pull off your own version of this crisp white ensemble.
Experiment with textures
From the chunky metal necklace, structured black denim jacket to the airy pink floral dress and high-cut leather boots, this model-off-duty look that Sheila pulled off here is an ingenious mix of textures.
Try combining a ribbed jumper or cardigan with a silk slip dress and finish with chunky dad sneakers, for example.
Invest in co-ord sets
Besides one-piece outfits such as dresses and jumpsuits, another way to take the guesswork out of styling an outfit when you’re late to head out is to go for a co-ord set.
Here, she sports a black and white houndstooth blazer and shorts combo which she easily pulled together with a white blouse and a flower brooch for added pizzazz.
