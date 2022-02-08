12 affordable Singapore florists with delivery services to surprise your loved one

Looking to surprise your loved one with a bouquet but you’re prefer not to shell out hundreds for flowers that don’t last forever?

Fresh flowers can cost a bomb in Singapore, especially during occasions like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. But we’ve found the most affordable flower delivery servicesin Singapore, with bouquets that still look expensive.

Beyond sending flowers during anniversaries, people are beginning to send bouquet surprises for a myriad of other little celebrations. Here’s a list of affordable florists that provide beautiful flower deliveries in Singapore and prices you’ll love:

Farm Florist (From $25 + free delivery)

Farm Florist offers one of the most affordable bouquets on the list. While its Valentine’s Day offerings are a little pricier, they offer their Surprise Bouquet that allows you to choose between one, three, six, and 12-stalks bouquets. Prices start from just $29 while the six-stalks bouquet is priced at $55.

If you want to give your Valentine a more Valentine’s Day-like bouquet, they have a range of choices under their ‘Under $45’ tab. One such example is their Felicity bouquet ($25) which features red roses and carnations. The Hazel Bouquet ($45) is another option with six roses of either pink or red and wrapped in a baby blue wrapper.

With sunflower bouquets, hydrangea bouquets, bloom boxes, and more to choose from at under $50, you are spoilt for choice!

Farm Florist offers one-hour Singapore-wide delivery and gives full refunds for all late deliveries, which is always a plus.

Fav Florist (From $20.90 + $10 standard delivery)

Fav Florist offers a wide selection of bouquets under $45, with their most affordable one being their Single Surprise Rose Stalk ($20.90), a single-stalk rose bouquet with green fillers. If you have a specific colour theme in mind, you can even indicate it in the comment box and the florists will try their best to match it!

They also have Surprise Mini Bloom Bouquets ($22.90) if you just can’t decide which bouquet to get – just leave it to the professionals, as they say.

They also have more elaborate designs such as the romantic Adoring Touch ($44.90) which features one Kenya rose, a spray of other roses, baby breath, and other foliage and filler plants.

We especially love their garden-themed bouquets and arrangements that will add a nice accent to any house.

Happy Bunch (From $35 + free delivery)

Happy Bunch’s Petite Luxe Promise bouquet (from $49) is all about the classic Valentine’s Day aesthetic. With the must-have red rose, phoenix gold, and dynamic eucalyptus all in a luxurious-looking black wrap.

It also offers same-day delivery if you order before a specific time ahead of its two delivery time slots.

For other less traditional options, Happy Bunch’s Petite Luxe Joyous (from $35) features prairie gentian, chrysanthemum pom poms (round chrysanthemums), and more to create a lively arrangement. If your Valentine prefers more muted colours that remind you of first loves, Champagne Celebrations ($40) uses a pastel colour scheme and lots of flowers – and less foliage.

Floristique (From $32.90 + free delivery)

Floristique has a whole range of flowers priced at $49.90, and we are loving it. From dreamy bouquets with pink roses and baby breaths shaped in a heart to full-blown bouquets of daisies, their choices are almost too good to believe.

They also have bouquets of the week offers priced at $39.90 each. They offer boho-aesthetic designs for the free-spirited and rose bouquets as well.

For something a little different, why not take a look at their Flowers in Bags? At $32.90 each, get a gorgeous arrangement carefully put in a bag with handles. The best thing? Your partner can just leave it as is on the table and it will look perfect.

The Enchanted Tree (From $30 + free delivery)

The Enchanted Tree’s Surprise Pick bouquet is one of the most affordable options for cheap flower deliveries in Singapore. For $30, you get a surprise arrangement of blooms and free delivery. Not even you will know what the bouquet looks like as the designs all depend on the stock availability!

You can top up $20 to make it a Double Surprise Pick ($50) which is, admittedly, much large. So if you have a partner you really want to impress, or they just really love flowers, we recommend you go for that.

Alternately, you can order their Daily Pick ($50) the day before! Every weekday, a different style is released and you can pre-order for the next day. You can choose to have it in a wrapped bouquet or a glass jar, whichever suits your partner’s preferences.

Joyce Florist SG (From $9.90 + free delivery)

Full-blown bouquets are a favourite for Valentine’s Day, but if you are looking for single-stalk bouquets that literally consists of one stalk of rose, then Joyce Florist SG has them. Surrounded by a geometric heart-shaped wrapping, their single flowers are chic, classy, and will convey the same feelings as compared to any old bouquet.

For an option that is more elegant, their Rose Valentine’s Day Bouquet ($12) is wrapped in a classic combination of black and dark mauve wrapping paper that screams elegance.

Far East Flora (From $31.99 + $7.49 for delivery)

Far East Flora is a household name, with a huge nursery, but they’re actually quite affordable.

A basic Petite Bouquet costs $29.90 ($31.99 after taxes). With the smaller accompanying flowers, the bouquet looks presentable, but do note that these bouquets typically only include one or two stalks of the main bloom.

Far East Flora is a huge flower shop, so it has an impressive range of flower products for different occasions. Most of the other under-$50 bouquets feature sunflowers and gerberas, which are relatively inexpensive when compared to the classic rose.

If you’re the DIY type, Far East Flora also have a huge cool room – you can pick the blooms yourself and create a massive bouquet for a third of the cost.

The Bloom Box ($35 + free delivery)

The Bloom Box is perhaps our favourite of the lot because the “bouquet” is actually a chic carry-around box. It costs just $35 (delivery included), looks good on your office table or bedroom dresser, and is easy to bring home – we imagine carrying a bouquet of flowers would attract some stares on the train. Or go for double the flowers in a bigger box for $60.

There are also fresh flower boxes to order as well for Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day at $45. Choose between the classic red roses and baby breaths or a mix of darling pink blooms.

Floral Garage (From $35 + free delivery)

If you like a bit of spontaneous fun – isn’t that what surprises are about anyway? – try the Freestyle Bouquet by Floral Garage ($39.90 to $62.90). You don’t get to choose the exact flowers and arrangements, but instead, you fill up a form so the florists can customise a bespoke bouquet for your partner!

You can choose from traditional, modern, and rustic styles, and indicate what colours to avoid. You can also fill in the recipient’s age and what occasion the flowers are for.

Or you can go for the Jupiter – Sunflower bouquet ($35) with pastel pink flowers surrounding a sunflower, or Champagne Yellow Rose($39.90) with yellow roses and foliage.

Standard delivery is free, and you can choose your preferred date and time slot. If you need it delivered at a specific time — so not within a 2-hour period — then it’s $25 per trip.

Floral Passion ($35 + $18 for delivery)

If you’re looking for chic ‘fun-sized’ bouquets, Floral Passion is the place to go. Choose from preserved bouquets from $38, Rainbow Gerbera Bouquets from $22, and more! Colourful flowers have never been so easy to find. You can also get single-stalk flowers such as sunflowers and roses.

fernsnpetals (From $48 + Free standard delivery)

Looking for stunning bouquets at an affordable price that will steal anybody’s breath away? Fernsnpetals’ Bouquet of Orange Roses ($48) contains no less than six orange roses and lots of filler plants to add texture to the arrangement.

It also offers a similar bouquet with blue flowers at $49, which is a steal as blue roses are artificially dyed and normally much more expensive.

For those looking to go down the classic route, fernsnpetals have its Romantic Roses Bouquet ($49) with six red roses and lots of green.

SmilingFlora ($48 + $10 for delivery)

There are many shops offering fresh bouquets, but if you are looking for a charming preserved flower posy, then SmilingFlora has two this Valentine’s Day to consider. Preserved Flower 236 ($48) is a red-themed arrangement that encompasses the emotions of love and passion in its flora.

Preserved Flower 235 ($48) is a pink-themed ensemble with white accent flowers to compliment the pink hues.

For Valentine’s Day these two bouquets are to be delivered between 10 – 15 February 2022, so make sure to snatch them up and surprise your loved one with everlasting flowers. They also have delivery options for Mother’s Day.

