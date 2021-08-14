12 best hiking trails and nature parks in Singapore for young kids

Looking to get the kids off their devices and have them soaking up more vitamin D? Get them more in tune with nature and explore these kid-friendly nature parks and hiking trails in Singapore — some of them are even stroller-friendly.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

PHOTO: Nparks

Spanning 202ha of mangroves, mudflats, ponds and forests, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is rich in biodiversity and it’s where the kiddos can spot estuarine crocodiles, watch for both resident and migratory birds nd discover other native inhabitants like mudskippers, crabs, monitor lizards and spiders.

There are various trails, including the Coastal Trail with a boardwalk that gives you panoramic sea views, and the Migratory Bird Trail, which is the longest at 1,950m. Here, the main bridge is a great spot for catching crocodiles either cruising in the water or basking at the banks in the afternoon (from this writer’s experience). Plus, the ground’s mostly flat here, so it shouldn’t be a problem for young ones to traverse.

There’s also a Junior Adventure Trail with a series of obstacles and stepping stones. A trip to the Visitor’s Centre will take you to various exhibits and information that introduce the unique environment of mangrove swamps.

Adhere to the reserve’s guidelines while you’re here; keep kids clear of the water’s edge and keep noise to a minimal – it is a nature reserve after all.

Jurong Lake Gardens

PHOTO: Nparks

Children and adults alike are in for an adventure at Jurong Lake Gardens, which opened just last year.

There are a plethora of attractions that’ll keep kids engaged. There’s the nature-inspired Forest Ramble playground with 13 different adventure stations and features that enable children to mimic the natural movements of the creatures that inhabit freshwater swamp forests.

They’ll also have a splashing good time at Clusia Cove, a three-hectare water playground where they can experience water movements similar to those at coastal shores.

Other attractions include Grassland, which has a gorgeous carpet of tall lalang-like grass and a lone tree for great picture ops, a meandering boardwalk, as well as a freshwater swamp forest.

Changi Airport Connector

PHOTO: The Straits Times

You can now see life-sized dinosaurs on our little red dot – at the newly-opened cycling and jogging path connecting East Coast Park to Changi Airport. Catch these prehistoric creatures, from a towering Tyrannosaurus Rex to a trio of velociraptors, along the 3.5-kilometre path, which starts close to the National Service Resort & Country Club and ends just outside Terminal 2.

You can also find out more about the dinosaur species through the informative panels along the path.

Thomson Nature Park

PHOTO: Nparks

For a dose of history along with your nature walk, make your way to Thomson Nature Park. The site is that of a former Hainan Village and rambutan plantations, with conserved ruins and informative panels that offer an inkling of kampong life in the 1960s.

It sits at the east of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, and is home to a rich array of biodiversity, including various aquatic creatures and the critically endangered Raffles’ Banded Langur.

There are five trails spanning 3.8km, most of which are fairly easy for little feet to conquer though you might encounter some slopes.

The Southern Ridges

PHOTO: Nparks

The Southern Ridges trail spans 10km of green, open spaces that link Mount Faber Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park, HortPark, Kent Ridge Park and Labrador Nature Reserve. Little daredevils will particularly enjoy walking atop the metal walkways of the Forest Walk (1.3km).

Then, of course, there’s the not-to-be-missed sculptural Henderson Waves that offers scenic vistas, as well as the 960m Berlayer Creek and Bukit Chermin boardwalks where you’ll get to explore mangroves, mudflats and check out various wildlife including the White-bellied Fish Eagle.

Best of all? Spots like the Forest Walk, boardwalks and Labrador Nature Reserve are pretty pram-friendly, but you’ll want to start your adventure at HortPark or Mount Faber – there are plenty of steps en route from the main Kent Ridge Park and Marang Trail starting points.

Como Adventure Grove at the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Gallop Extension

PHOTO: The Straits Times

If you’re looking to get your kids closer to the great outdoors, the Como Adventure Grove at the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Gallop Extension is where to head to for your next family adventure.

Surrounded by verdant greenery and with sand underfoot, it’s billed a “nature playgarden” by the National Parks Board, and you’ll find its play areas designed to emulate plants, fruit and seeds found within the region. Structures like slides and swings, for instance, are modelled after the aerial roots of the weeping fig and saga tree.

There’s even an awe-inspiring cempedak fruit-inspired structure that they can scramble and climb over.

MacRitchie Nature Trails & Reservoir Park

PHOTO: Nparks

One of the most popular nature spots and part of Singapore’s water catchment system, its network of trails range from an hour to about four hours, so take your pick according to your children’s ages and activity levels. Along the way, you’re bound to meet various creatures like long-tailed macaques, birds, flying lemurs or even owls.

According to Nparks, the distance to the entrance of the TreeTop Walk is approximately 4.5 km (1.5 – two hour walk) from MacRitchie Reservoir Park and 2.5 km (45 mins – one hour walk) from the car park at Venus Drive. A round trip including the TreeTop Walk is about seven to ten km (three-five hours depending on your walking pace).

Unfortunately, the iconic TreeTop Walk along with the Peirce Track and part of Petaling Boardwalk are closed for maintenance till May 2021. But you can still explore other trails or take a scenic walk around the catchment area.

Punggol Waterway Park

PHOTO: Nparks

North-Easties will be well-acquainted with this gem that has plenty of for a fun-filled day of activities. It’s segmented into four different themes: Green Gallery, Recreation Zone, Nature Cove, and Heritage Zone.

Stroll or cycle (or the kiddos can zoom along on their scooters) amidst lush greenery on a well-maintained path, on both sides of the waterway. The kids will also have a wild time at the water playground, which has water jets and aqua showers.

Tampines Eco Green

PHOTO: Nparks

This eco-friendly park with an easy terrain is home to various natural habitats including open grasslands, freshwater wetlands and a secondary rainforest.

It’s great for a spot of bird watching too — visitors can peek from behind bird hides to catch a glimpse of perching birds and waddlers in the park’s natural ponds, as well as view Baya Weavers in close proximity.

It’s linked through park connectors from Tampines Biking Trail and Sun Plaza Park, so cyclists will have to push or park their bike at the available bicycle stands at the main entrance of Tampines Eco Green.

Pasir Panjang Park

PHOTO: Nparks

There’s a new park coming to Pasir Panjang, and will open in phases in 2021. It will focus on featuring Pasir Panjang’s history as part of the park’s identity, as well as natural elements, such as toilets with green roofs, and plots of sand where visitors can build sandcastles.

“Future visitors will get to experience carefully curated encounters through stories contributed by the community and port items donated by PSA placed in selected locations in the park,” Nparks said.

There will also be a nature playgarden to encourage free play and sensory discovery among children.

Chestnut Nature Park

PHOTO: Nparks

This nature park also offers separate trails for mountain biking and hiking — the first in the country. The cycling trails might not be most suitable for young children, but the walking trails offer natural leaf-covered terrain that brings you closer to nature — keep an eye out for various bird species including endangered ones like the Straw-headed Bulbul and the Brown-chested Jungle Flycatcher.

Comprising two spaces, Chestnut Nature Park (South) has a 2.1km hiking trail, while Chestnut Nature Park (North) has a 3.5km hiking trail — the latter has a flatter terrain that’s more suited for tiny hikers. There’s even an observation tower that you can climb up for a bird’s eye view of the gorgeous surrounding landscape.

For cyclists, there is a kiosk for renting and washing your bikes near the entrance. Parking is available.

Coney Island Park

PHOTO: Nparks

This little piece of haven is perfect for cyclists or those looking to take a short stroll within the 81-hectares park that’ll take you less than an hour to cover – think picturesque winding trails lined with trees and . There’s even a Nature Playgarden with structures created using felled Casuarina trees and other recycled materials that’s great for all ages.

Catch a breather and stop at the steps just by the waters and soak in the promenade view. Or keep an eye out for one of 80 species of birds on Coney Island Park, including the resident male Baya Weavers weaving their large and intricate nests. Just beware of the mischievous macaques – keep food and drinks away especially when you’re near the entrance.

