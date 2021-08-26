12 cute cardigans you’ll want to wear to the office & after

What with the rainy season and the fact that many of us are heading back to the office (with the freezing central air-conditioning), outer layers are your best companion.

Cardigans get a rep for being dowdy but these cute comfy numbers are anything but, and are great for both the office or a weekend jaunt.

Dress-down days call for relaxed silhouettes or fun patterns. You can also layer it over a dress, or sport tweed and pearl details that’ll have you ready for the boardroom.

Daisy Street cardigan in argyle knit co-ord, $46.99, Asos

Love the preppy look of the iconic argyle print? While timeless with tailored bottoms, you can also style it with slouchy jeans for chic off-duty style.

Button knit cardigan, $139, Mango

There’s just something about boucle styles that gives knits a sophisticated touch, and this one will have you looking polished with eye-catching hues and gold buttons.

Power it up with tailored pants or a skirt and heels. Or pair it with your favourite pair of denim for a chic-meets-casual look.

Sister Jane cardigan with diamante buttons in yellow and cream check tweed co-ord, current price, $181.99, Asos

This feminine number is subtly sexy, polished and fun all at once thanks to a plunging neckline and chirpy yellow hue.

Knit cardigan with pockets, $69.90, Zara

A boxy, relaxed fit oozes a nonchalant attitude. Make this your go-to for both the office or lounging in comfort while you’re working from home.

Argyle knit cardigan, $49.90, Zara

The cropped cardigan trend is still having its moment. Spice it up with eye-catching green, and visually interesting argyle patterns.

Self-Portrait embellished metallic knitted cardigan, approx $669, Net-A-Porter

Flecked with shimmering silver and accented with vintage metallic buttons, this striking black cardigan is one you’ll want to add to your office wardrobe.

Standard sleeve V-neck knitted cardigan, $48.91, Urban Revivo

If you’re looking to add jewel tones to your wardrobe, make it this patterned number that can be shrugged over a dress for a fancier look.

Miss Selfridge cardigan with pearl detail in cream, $74.99, Asos

Elegant faux pearl details and buttons will take you from the office to the bar.

Standard sleeve lapel knitted cardigan, $40.56, Urban Revivo

Take on nautical fashion with this cardi that brings on playful retro vibes with a sailor-esque collar.

Stradivarius daisy pattern cardigan in green, $48.99, Asos

Bring cheery vibes to your workplace with this daisy print piece.

Ceder Mixed Media Merina Wool Top, now $249.50, SocietyA

Soft merino wool will have you wrapped up in snug, warm comfort. The striped trumpet sleeves also add a little fun and drama to an otherwise basic white cardigan.

Wynka Baroque Tiffany Blue Knit Set, $319, SocietyA

Not just striking thanks to fuchsia trims, this cardi comes with a pair of matching shorts to nail that on-trend co-ord look, too.

