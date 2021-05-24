12 energy-boosting foods that will improve productivity

If you’re always feeling hungry shortly after a full meal or need a little something to pick you up throughout the day, we’ve got what you’re looking for.

Containing plenty of energy, antioxidants and nutrients, these foods provide you with fuel for the day ahead and keep you feeling energetic.

1. Coffee

PHOTO: Pexels

This one’s a no-brainer, and is probably the first thing you reach for when you’re feeling sluggish and fatigued.

But besides being a great pick-me-up thanks to its high caffeine content, did you know that coffee can help to kickstart your metabolism, increase endurance, improve focus and lessen pain? This makes it the perfect drink before you dive into a high-intensity workout.

2. Oatmeal

PHOTO: Unsplash

Start your day right with a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast instead of the usual sugary cereal or piece of bread, and you’ll find that the urge to snack before lunch has vanished.

Don’t enjoy the taste of rolled oats? Try adding some yogurt or honey in to improve its taste. You’ll thank yourself later – every 100 grams of rolled oats contains 1,590 kJ (379 kcal) of energy, perfect for anyone with a hectic schedule or busy lifestyle.

3. Hummus

PHOTO: Pexels

According to nutritionists, this humble dip is so high in protein that it can help your body fight hunger cravings and help balance your blood sugar levels. Its high iron content also serves as an energy booster, motivating consumers to exercise more.

A blend of chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, hummus can be conveniently found at supermarkets or made at home, and can easily be paired with foods like pita, sandwiches and soup.

4. Sweet Potatoes

PHOTO: Pexels

A much healthier choice than regular potatoes, sweet potatoes are higher in vitamins A and C and fibre, and lower in carbohydrates. A medium sized sweet potato also contains a staggering 483 kilojoules (115 kcal) of energy.

What this means is that you can easily replace your regular potato and enjoy the same starchy dishes you love – whether it’s mashed potato, potato stew or baked potato — and have more fuel for the day ahead.

5. Beans

PHOTO: Pexels

These greens are super versatile, with your dining options ranging from having them in a salad, boiled in soup or mashed and even baked.

As starchy vegetables, beans contain so much protein that they’re also part of the protein food group. High in fibre, they provide long-lasting energy so you won’t have to worry about a sugar crash later on in the day.

6. Avocado

PHOTO: Pexels

Did you know than avocados contain more potassium than bananas? Half of a medium avocado (75g) alone contains 684 kilojoules (163 kcal) of energy. They also contribute almost 20 types of vitamins and minerals to your diet, including fibre and vitamins E and C.

The best part is the mono-unsaturated fats – that’s right, this is virtually the only fruits that contain good fats that are good for your heart!

7. Yogurt

PHOTO: Unsplash

Jam-packed full of dietary goodness like protein, calcium, magnesium and vitamin B-12, just a 100-gram serving of yogurt provides 406 kilojoules (97 kcal) of dietary energy.

Despite being extremely concentrated in energy, yoghurt is relatively low in fat (plain yogurt from whole milk contains just 5 per cent fat), which makes it perfect for daily consumption.

8. Tuna

PHOTO: Pexels

High in omega-3 fatty acids, tuna is also a great source of vitamin D and protein. Besides increasing your energy levels, it plays a part in reducing the cholesterol in the arteries and boosting your immune system. As a commonly found ingredient in foods like sandwiches, tuna, such as canned tuna, is also delicious and convenient to have on the go.

9. Chicken breast

PHOTO: Pexels

There’s a reason why this superfood is a go-to for health junkies and gym rats – it’s a top source of protein, a key component that keeps hunger pangs at bay.

In fact, researchers at the University of Illinois have found that people who consume more protein had higher levels of energy compared to people who consumed a higher amount of carbs.

10. Dark chocolate

PHOTO: Pexels

Got a major sweet tooth? You’ll be pleased to know that dark chocolate is an extremely nutritious and energy-boosting food. High in cocoa solids which help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, dark chocolate also contains plenty of antioxidants and nutrients like iron, fibre, potassium, phosphorus and zinc.

11. Salmon

PHOTO: Pexels

High in omega-3 fatty acids, this protein contains a high amount of vitamins and minerals, leading to a host of health benefits. From improving immunity to boosting the brain and heart, you’ll be best off having salmon with vegetables. This helps you stay full and energised for longer.

12. Eggs

PHOTO: Unsplash

As a major source of high-quality protein, eggs are often consumed by athletes before training to aid with the growth and repair of muscles. It’s also one of the rare foods that contain vitamin D, which is essential for developing strong bones and muscles.

Experts recommend limiting your intake to one to two eggs a day, since over-consumption would cause a spike in your body’s cholesterol levels.

This article was first published in Her World Online.