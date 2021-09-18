12 new gyms with interesting classes to check out now in Singapore

There's been an uptick in gyms in Singapore. In the last six months alone, it was reported approximately 145 gyms have opened across the island.

Great news for fitness fanatics and newbies looking to get their groove back after enduring several lockdowns.

Plus these gyms are offering more than just your run-of-the-mill weights and classes.

They're pioneering fun and engaging workouts that we think will help ease you back into working out regularly.

To keep up with the change in regulations due to Covid, we recommend following these gyms on social media to stay updated on their latest mandates and arrangements.

Bold Fitness

Previously housed at CHIJMES as a small, trainer-based gym, Bold Fitness recently moved into bigger digs at The Cathay and have expanded their offering to include a range of group classes in addition to their specialty training options.

The new 9,000sq ft space includes a large weights training and HIIT workout area, as well as a resting space and cafe serving up healthy smoothies and sandwiches.

In terms of classes, Bold Fitness offers dance, boxing, Muay Thai as well as something called Animal Flow which is designed to improve movement, mobility and flexibility.

You can buy class passes and share them with your friends!

Find out more on their website.

Bold Fitness, 2 Handy Road, #04-05, Singapore 229233

Bodyfit Training

PHOTO: Bodyfit Training

Bodyfit Training or BFT as it's commonly known is a circuit-style fitness studio.

Each training session lasts 50 minutes, and incorporates a good mix of cardio, weight and functional exercises.

If you're the sort who loves working out with friends, you'll be glad to know that BFT does group training, and anyone - regardless of your fitness levels - can join.

BFT currently has ten outlets in Singapore in locations such as Bugis, Orchard, Tanjong Pagar, and Upper Thompson so you're pretty much spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding on your home studio.

Interested in trying out? BFT offers a two week unlimited trial at $75.

Visit the website to learn more.

BE.Pilates

Founded by Instagram influencer and fitness trainer, Eugena Bey, BE. is a by appointment only, semi-private pilates studio.

Each session fits up to two people for a more personalised training experience. Duet sessions are $150 for first timers.

You can also book an introductory solo session for $80 if you're a new client to receive a one on one training.

They also offers mat pilates and virtual classes.

For more information and to book slots, visit the website here.

BE.Pilates, 14C Keong Saik Road, Level 3, Singapore 089121

XYCO Studio

XYCO is just one of the many indoor rhythmic spin studios that have recently opened.

Due to the current pandemic and social distancing measures, XYCO have taken their classes outdoors with an outdoor ride on their patio.

Riders will have to keep their masks on but will be provided with headphones - silent disco style!

Outdoor classes start at $28 for a single session and lasts 40 minutes. You can also choose to take on a three class trial at $70.

Trials are restricted to first-timers.

XYCO also has multiple packages you can share with friends.

Not convinced? You'll be glad to know that XYCO is pet-friendly so… you can bring your furry friend!

For more information and to book slots, visit the website here.

XYCO Studio, 22 Martin Road, #02-02, Singapore 239058

Trapeze Rec. Club

Set in a four storey shophouse in Tanjong Pagar, Trapeze Rec. Club is an all-encompassing fitness destination.

The 8,000 square feet space houses a cafe, yoga studio, recreation rooms, and even an outdoor cold plunge pool and sauna.

There's also a reflexology studio where anyone can drop in to get a massage! Prices start at $30 for a 30-minute drop in session.

Prices for various classes across Trapeze differ so it's best to check their site for ongoing promotions and member prices.

For more information, and to book slots, visit the website here.

Trapeze Rec. Club, 27 Tanjong Pagar Road, #02-01, Singapore 088450

Bespoke Fitness

Founded by siblings Tiat Lim and Yan Lin, Bespoke Fitness combines calisthenics, strength conditioning and cardio training in a 60-minute class.

No two workouts are the same at this gym though and every day, members focus on training different body parts.

Each class is limited to eight people.

Bespoke Fitness offers a two week trial for $30 for first timers. Membership starts at $150 a month.

Members are allowed to bring two new friends to the gym each month for one free session.

For more information and to book slots, visit the website here.

Bespoke Fitness, 21 Media Circle, #01-06 Infinite Studios, Singapore 138562

Revolution

Revolution offers exciting indoor spin classes that last 45 minutes.

Like most spin studios, expect to experience a fun club-like atmosphere with disco lights and heart-thumping music.

The gym currently has three studios located in the CBD and Orchard.

First time taking a spin class? Sign up for Revolution's trial package that costs $45 for two weeks.

Spinning fanatics can also sign up for the Be My Ride Or Die packages that allow you to share with friends.

For more information, and to book slots, visit the website here.

Axiom

Axiom is an indoor spin and strength workout fitness studio.

Unlike conventional spin studios, Axiom offers road cycling classes for those looking for a more intense experience.

Road classes focus on cycling on different terrains, and targets time trials, sprints, and climbs.

Axiom's strength classes focus on strength and conditioning through proper weight training.

If you're new to weight lifting, sign up for the AxStrength class that will teach you proper lifting form that will also help you develop good lifting habits.

Axiom offers trial packages for both their spin and strength classes at $45 each for two classes.

For more information, and to book slots, visit the website here.

Axiom, 18A Lorong Mambong, Singapore 27767B

The Yoga Mandala

If you're an aspiring yoga teacher, the Yoga Mandala is the perfect place for you.

Besides offering group yoga classes, TYM has a teacher training academy where aspiring teachers can take training courses, an exam and accreditation.

Those taking group classes can expect to try out different types of yoga including asana, pranayama and dharana.

Trial classes are available for first timers at $60 for four sessions, valid for 30 days.

For more information, and to book slots, visit the website here.

The Yoga Mandala, 134B Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068600

Sugar Boxing

Newly opened at Cineleisure Orchard and touting itself as the country's biggest, group boxing studio, Sugar Boxing keeps it simple, promising a heart-pumping challenge set to the hottest tunes of the time.

The workout itself is a mix of boxing on the aqua bag and HIIT intervals on the floor.

It starts off with four rounds of aqua bag/HIIT and finishes with ten-minutes straight of adrenaline-inducing HIIT followed by three rounds on the bag.

We're feeling tired already.

Sugar Boxing, #03-04A, 8 Grange Rd, Singapore 239695

Warrior Studios

Quite possibly one of the coziest yoga studios around, Warrior Studios offers a variety of yoga classes for both beginners and advanced yoga practitioners.

There are also hybrid classes like yogasthenics which combines yoga and calisthenics and budokon yoga which combines yoga with martial arts.

Trials classes are available at $75 for five classes and are valid for 30 days.

For more information, and to book slots, visit the website here.

Warrior Studios, 10B Lorong Telok, Singapore 049023

Aurora Spin Studio

Aurora is the hip new indoor spin studio with four levels of advancements to try.

Like most spin studios, Aurora's classes take place in the dark with state of the art lighting and a curated playlist.

Each class is 45 minutes long and all encompass a mixture of climbs, jogs and sprints.

The double trouble class for example, is led by two instructors instead of just one for double the energy.

Trial classes at Aurora are available for $45 for two two sessions and are valid for 14 days.

For more information, and to book slots, visit the website here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.