12 Singapore homes with gorgeous arched doorways you'll fall in love with

Arched doorways are having an interior design moment in 2021.

Evoking old-world quality, they’re often found in traditional homes. But these days, they’re also making their way into modern living spaces, lending a softer feel compared to sharp, rigid lines and corners while creating visual impact.

Scroll down for inspiration for your next home renovation or remodelling.

A stone arch in a rustic countryside-inspired home

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The architectural star in this freehold condo is undeniably the stone arch that opens to the kitchen and extends towards the balcony.Unable to find the right stones to create the authentic look they wanted, the owners hunted for a large boulder and had it cut and reshaped into smaller pieces by an artisan.

Demarcate living areas in an open-concept space

Interior design firm Fifth Avenue Interior plays up the curved elements in this HDB flat, from the arch to the wood tiles that demarcate the kitchen and living areas in a chic and unique way.

Rounded elements in this Zen condo apartment

PHOTO: Monocot Studio and Studio Periphery

Curved lines together with light wood and pastel tones take centre stage in this zen-inspired two-bedroom condo apartment in Balmoral.

To create a peaceful and relaxing ambience, interior design studio Monocot introduced lots of rounded elements, from the doorway to the mirrors, and a muted palette. Read more about this home.

A cosy nook

Clad in a bold hue that contrasts against its surroundings, this arch draws the eye and lends extra drama to a cosy space made for lounging.

Evoke Victorian style

Got a penchant for classic Victorian-style interiors? Here, elaborate moulding on the arch and walls turn up the glamour and charm.

Coastal look

Pair an arched doorway with white and wood tones (and a boho-style fringed chandelier) and you’ll get a modern Mediterranean vibe.

Mr Shopper Studio

A wide arch here distinguishes the kitchen from the dining area while allowing spatial flow.

Voila Interior

Compared to the commonly seen semicircular arches, soft archways boast subtler curves that convey simplicity and a more minimalist feel.

Create an indoor balcony

Got excess space? Take your cue from this home and carve out an indoor balcony of sorts — here, it’s highlighted by a raised platform and a curved archway.

A door that pops

A bold paint colour can make your arched door and entryway really pop, and turn it into a key design feature.

A painted effect

While elegant, archways can create an extra dent in your wallet if hacking is needed. But all’s not lost. You can emulate the effect with a painted wall or curved decorative accents like mirrors.

Curved doorframes

Alternatively, if you can’t hack your walls, you can also replicate the look with doors featured curved panels.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.