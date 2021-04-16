13 rose gold watches that go with every kind of outfit

Rose gold adds a nice touch of femininity to everything - while remaining fashionable and elegant.

There's no wonder it's been making waves in the watch scene! Whether you're looking to add one to your watch collection, or if you're new to the watch scene, you can't go wrong with rose gold.

It's also easy to pair with outfits, adding a sophisticated touch to most colour combinations.

Next, our favourite 13 watches.

1. Oliva Burton rainbow bee rose gold mesh watch, $271

PHOTO: Olivia Burton

As part of its latest Rainbow collection, Olivia Burton has added a stunning rose gold timepiece to its range - the Rainbow Bee.

This buzzworthy piece features a glimmering 30mm sunray dial, embellished with Swarovski crystals on the bee's wings in striking pastel hues.

You'll also notice the delicately engraved striping along the body and rose gold mesh strap that adds a classy touch to its finish - making it the perfect arm candy to don this summer.

2. Fossil Tailor three-hand rose gold-tone stainless steel watch, US$135 (S$180.83)

PHOTO: Fossil

If you're bored of the usual plain watch dial that most watches come with, then opt for this stunner from Fossil.

We love the mosaic mother-of-pearl pattern as it adds a touch of fantastical iridescence to your weekend outfits. It makes even a crop tank and high waist skirt combo look good.

3. Cluse Le Couronnement rose gold/gold dust, $189

PHOTO: Cluse

Great for those who prefer a pared down silhouette but don't mind a little drama too, Cluse latest addition, Le Couronnement - which means coronation in French - sports a sleek round dial studded with unique faceted hexagons.

Wear this with your favourite neutral combo for both work and play.

4. Daniel Wellington classic petite Melrose 32mm, $249

PHOTO: Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington is well-loved for its simple elegant design.

Here, this piece comes with a complementary rose gold mesh strap, which is interchangeable for any other straps in their stable, for a modern-meets-vintage finish.

Wear this with a white shirt french tucked into black wide-legged pants for work.

5. Calvin Klein party watch, $469

PHOTO: Calvin Klein

For tired work mornings when you can't be bothered to fuss over which appropriate accessory to wear, this Calvin Klein design takes the guesswork out with this contemporary fusion of a timepiece and bracelet.

Wear with a purple blouse, grey pencil skirt and nude pumps for the office.

6. Tissot bella ora oval, $590

PHOTO: Tissot

How often do you see an oval shaped watch case?

We also love how the white mother-of-pearl dial complements the rich rose gold tones to create an elegant design that screams understated femininity.

Pair this Tissot with an ethereal white dress.

7. Swarovski cosmic rock watch, metal bracelet, blue, rose gold tone, $649

PHOTO: Swarovski

Fans of the popular Swarovski Cosmic Rock watch series will have a new colourway to collect with this blue/rose gold iteration introduced this S/S'19.

We love how the blue pebbled stone effect contrasts against the smooth shine of the rose gold.

Pair this with a denim jumpsuit and white sneakers for a cool weekend look.

8. IWC Schaffhausen ingenieur automatic, $20,500

PHOTO: IWC Schaffhausen

Black and gold is a classic colour combination that can never go wrong.

Pair this opulent, unisex IWC Schaffhausen design with a cream broderie anglaise dress and a pair for boots (here's our guide to all types of boots) for a quirky mix of edgy and feminine, before heading for brunch with the in-laws.

9. Tag Heuer carrera calibre 9, $8,900

PHOTO: Tag Heuer

We chose this colourway combination from the iconic Tag Heuer Carrera series because we love the juxtaposition between the warm, feminine rose gold hue and the cool, masculine silvery steel design.

Decorated with a crown of diamonds, this piece is great for injecting a little personality to a ho-hum shirt and pants outfit.

10. Cartier ballon bleu de Cartier watch, 36 mm, rose gold, sapphire, $40,000

PHOTO: Cartier

Not only do we love the rose gold hue of this Cartier Ballon Blue de Cartier, we also love how the feminine round shape of its case, which is inspired by balloons, is juxtaposed against the angular roman numerals.

Pair this with a tailored pantsuit and pointed mules for the office to look sharp AF.

11. Bulgari serpenti tubogas, $70,400

PHOTO: Bulgari

Part jewellery and part timepiece, this Bulgari iteration is great for days when 1) you have no time or 2) you want to make a statement with your accessories. It will even make a simple black gown look black-tie ready.

12. Piaget Possession rose gold diamond watch, price available in store

PHOTO: Piaget

Haven't you heard? Green dial watches are the big thing, simply because it's unique and cool, not to mention elegant.

Here, this green Piaget watch is given the diamond treatment and will amp up any look you decide to pair it with.

It can even make your weekend t-shirt and jeans combo look a ton more sophisticated.

13. Jaeger LeCoultre reverso classic small duetto pink gold, price available in store

PHOTO: Jaeger LeCoultre

Jaeger LeCoultre is famed for its reversible watch face technology. You'll get two designs in one - the silvered grey guilloche you see here and a black dial with gold hands on the other side.

Both are equally sophisticated, no matter which side you choose. Contrast the boxy silhouette of this piece with a slinky slip dress for a sexy date night outfit.

This article was first published in Her World Online.