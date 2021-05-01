14 halal makeup & beauty brands that every Muslim woman will love

It can be a struggle to find halal beauty brands. Halal beauty refers to beauty products compliant with Islamic standards.

This means they do not contain any pig-derived and other "haram", or forbidden, ingredients.

Halal beauty products also need to be wudu-friendly (i.e., water-permeable) as part of the religious standards.

Unfortunately, the certification process can take up to two years.

So there is still a big disparity between the demand and supply of halal-certified products.

From makeup, nails, to even fragrances - take a look at these halal beauty brands.

1. Amara Halal Cosmetics

As the first halal-certified makeup company in the US, Amara Halal Cosmetics uses natural ingredients derived from plants and are made without any animal by-products or alcohol.

They carry an extensive range of foundations, eye colour, lipsticks and nail polishes.

2. Glow by Claudia Nour

A Latina Muslim covert, Claudia Nour launched her own makeup line to be free of alcohol, pig and all pig- derived ingredients, gelatin, and carmine.

Her products include makeup, skincare, and body care products.

3. INIKA Organics

Established in 2006, INIKA Organics is not only certified halal, but is cruelty-free, vegan, and certified organic.

Besides offering a good range of cosmetics, they have their own range of brushes to ensure optimum application of their products.

READ ALSO: The most searched skincare product in 2020? Face cleansers

4. Breena Beauty

Based in Malaysia, this cult-favourite makeup brand was created by beauty blogger Sabrina Tajuddin who wanted to offer quality makeup products to women.

From eye essentials, liquid lipsticks, to makeup tools, their range covers all your bases.

They offer international shipping with a flat rate of 80 ringgit (S$26) and free shipping for orders above 300 ringgit.

5. Sampure Minerals

Sampure Minerals is the first halal-certified makeup line in Europe.

Established in 2009 in the UK, the brand was born out the inability to find halal-certified makeup in the market.

Formulated without animal-derived ingredients, Sampure Minerals' products are also certified vegan and cruelty-free.

6. SO.LEK Cosmetics

Founded by siblings Dahlia Nadirah and Luqman Hakim from Kuala Lumpur, SO.LEK has an impressive range of lip products but what really impressed us was their cushion products.

They carry a BB cushion range, as well as blusher cushions in ultra-flattering shades.

READ ALSO: Get fuller-looking brows with these 7 eyebrow gels

7. Tuesday In Love

Hailing from Canada, Tuesday in Love had a really sweet origin story.

The founder was in between jobs and was too poor to afford nail polish for his wife, but was researching on halal nail polishes and found very little options.

He then began experimenting with ingredients and finally found one that worked and presented a pink nail polish to his wife on a Tuesday.

Besides an extensive range of colours for their halal nail polishes, Tuesday in Love also formulated their own lipsticks, foundations, mascara, and eye shadow.

8. Wardah Cosmetics

One look at the website and you can instantly tell that Wardah Cosmetics takes beauty very seriously.

Besides cosmetics, they also offer a wide range of skincare products and even have an online skin analyzer so that you can determine the type of products suitable for your skin.

The brand is also all about empowering women, featuring inspiring women and their stories.

Wardah Beauty also supports the local design community at Jakarta Fashion Week with the Wardah Fashion Award and providing the makeup for four Indonesian fashion designers during their show at Jakarta Fashion Week.

READ ALSO: Our favourite long-lasting blushers that won't budge under a mask

9. Jolie Beaute

Created by a Malaysian, this budding halal-friendly beauty brand carries just two cushion foundations - one to give you a natural glow, the other to add a hint of shimmer to your complexion.

10. Halal Beauty

US-based Halal Beauty is started by a beautician who has 20 years of experience in the field.

The brand ships worldwide, and carries quite a wide range of colours for its lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip liners.

They also have mascara and eyeliners.

All its products are reasonably priced from US$18 (S$24) for a lip gloss to US$40 for an eyeliner.

11. dUCk Cosmetics

Malaysian blogger-turned-entrepreneur Vivy Yusof is behind notable fashion brands FashionValet, a multi-label boutique, and dUck, a premium scarf label.

She has since expanded her empire to include dUck Cosmetics, which offers an array of makeup such as foundations, eyeshadows, and lipsticks.

Best part yet, you don't have to travel far as the label is available at Singapore's Sephora.

12. Simply Siti

Founded by Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Malaysia's queen of entertainment, this Malaysian brand believes in producing top quality and affordable products.

Their halal range includes essentials like lipsticks, blush, highlight, foundation, eye makeup, skincare, to even fragrance.

13. Mersi Cosmetics

Mersi Cosmetics offers a halal nail polish collection with over 20 shades that are all inspired by and named after the wonders of nature.

Breathable, vegan, and cruelty-free, their nail polish helps keeps the nails hydrated so it stays healthy, and it is also chip-resistant lasting up to 10 days.

On orders over $90, Mersi Cosmetics offers free shipping and orders below will pay a $14.99 shipping fee.

READ ALSO: 8 best online shopping sites for beauty products with free shipping to Singapore

14. Zahara

This high-performing nail polish brand was started by Amira Geneid.

Beyond its halal-certified, vegan, cruelty-free formulas, Zahara also wants to celebrate women and encourage them to put themselves first.

Made in France, Zahara carries nail polish as well as makeup essentials like lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes. Zahara Zahara offers free shipping to Singapore for all orders over $30, and a $5 shipping rate for orders below.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.