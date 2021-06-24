14 luxury sneakers you could actually work out in

After a period of fashion sneakers – that is, designed by a luxury fashion house – that had gotten increasingly outre and novel , we’re coming back down to earth with more straightforward, sensible sneaker designs.

Whether they’re inspired by the good old heyday of sneaker style of the ’80s and ’90s or by actual sporting shoes , one thing is clear: smart and simple kicks that look convincingly like they could do a little sporting duty are back in style.

Here is a pick of 14 of the best that you can go out and get right now.

1. Freeminder leather sneakers, $670, Longchamp

PHOTO: Longchamp

The exaggerated outsoles of these leather sneakers will literally put a bounce in your step. Extra marks for their elastic no-tie laces secured with the brand’s signature bamboo-shaped toggle.

2. Climber technical knit and rubber sneakers, $1,070, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

The name of these rubber-blend slip-ons says it all. Climbing’s real popular these days, right?

3. Arthur technical knit and rubber sneakers, $1,250, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

That these cotton and rubber kicks are capped with an overshoe inspired by rain boots makes stomping around in them an even more carefree affair.

4. Giv 1 leather and mesh sneakers, $1,550, Givenchy

PHOTO: Givenchy

A streamlined upper in an unexpected mix of leather, technical fabric and mesh on a transparent sole = Matthew Williams’ first sneaker for the house of Givenchy.

5. One Stud leather sneakers, $1,230, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

Retro-sporty meets just the right dose of rock ’n’ roll.

6. Greca Tresor de La Mer canvas sneakers, $820, Versace

PHOTO: Versace

Like your favourite casual cotton kicks elevated with raised outsoles debossed with the brand’s signature geometric pattern.

7. Gucci Baskets PU and viscose sneakers, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Possibly the coolest thing about these genderless, B-ball-inspired high-tops? They’re crafted with PU and viscose derived from organic, renewable or sustainably managed sources yet look like they’re made of leather.

8. Celine by Hedi Slimane Z Trainer CT-01 calfskin sneakers, $1,250, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

When Hedi Slimane does athletic, you know it’ll be too cool for school.

9. AZ Factory neoprene and mesh sneakers, US$587 (S$789), Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Trust the late Alber Elbaz to distil his jubilant eye for colour even into a pair of neoprene sneakers (the designer nicknamed them “Pointysneaks”) at the made-for-all label he had launched just earlier this year.

10. Flow Runner leather sneakers, $1,100, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Inspired by ’70s track shoes and distinguished by soles that curve over the heels and toes, these suede and nylon sneakers get an extra jolt with accents in summertime hues as part of the brand’s latest Paula’s Ibiza collab.

11. Moncler Vantalith stretch knit sneakers, US$695 (S$935), Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Yes, Moncler does shoes – pretty damn cool ones that are as fashionable as they are utilitarian like these lightweight PU and rubber high-tops with vulcanised outsoles and a cushy leather insole.

12. Boomerang leather sneakers, $1,200, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

A modern staple with its minimalist lines, now updated in one of its most fun colourways yet.

13. Wave mesh sneakers, $580, Kenzo

PHOTO: Kenzo

Inspired by swim shoes and meant as a tribute to Japanese amas – women divers who risk their lives to collect pearls. Oh, and they’re made of PU (read: it’s somewhat water-resistant).

14. D-Connect neoprene sneakers, $1,650, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Neoprene sneakers featuring the brand’s Dior Around The World print – why aren’t actual running shoes ever this pretty?

This article was first published in Female.