15 anti-ageing foods to eat for your skin and body

Be healthy inside and out.

You are what you eat. So why not look and feel more youthful (at heart!) with some health-boosting foods?

These 15 nutritious, anti-ageing foods are pack full of antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins and more. Not only do they preserve skin’s elasticity, improve hydration and the like, they are also great for your mental wellbeing and physical health.

After all, when you feel good, you look good – no matter the age!

1. Blueberries

PHOTO: Pexels

Truth be told, all types of berries – strawberries, raspberries, blackberries – contain antioxidants. But blueberries have the highest level of antioxidants. Meaning?

Blueberries are the best at helping to slow down the ageing process that takes place due to the free radical damage in our bodies. Blueberries are also very high in vitamins C and E, which have their own anti-ageing qualities too.

2. Brazil nuts

PHOTO: Pexels

These nuts are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that protects the body from oxidative damage and infection. The levels of selenium in our bodies naturally decrease with age, which leads to a decline in brain function.

3. Turmeric

PHOTO: Pexels

This spice has numerous health benefits, thanks to its active component, curcumin. It helps to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, as it keeps your mind young by reducing the amount of ‘plaque’ in your brain. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory benefits and lowers your blood sugar, too.

4. Pomegranate

PHOTO: Pexels

Whether it’s the juice you love or the fruit itself, pomegranate is a good one to add to your regular diet. It’s high in vitamin C, which has various anti-ageing properties, and probably explains why the ingredient is featured in many beauty products.

Double bonus: Pomegranate is high in punicalagin, a nutrient that stops collagen from breaking down, and is good for joint health, too.

5. Mushrooms

PHOTO: Pexels

Fun fact: Even though mushrooms grow in the dark, they are high in vitamin D, which most of us get from the sun. And why is vitamin D important? It helps your body to absorb calcium.

So if you don’t get enough of it, it can expose you to conditions such as osteoporosis and brittle bones, which women are more prone to as they age.

6. Capsicum (bell peppers)

PHOTO: Pexels

These mild peppers are extremely rich in vitamin C, which is highly effective in improving your immune function and metabolism. It can also make your face look healthier and tighter. On top of that, capsicum or bell peppers contains silicon, which is beneficial for your hair and nails.

7. Green tea

PHOTO: Pexels

This beverage boosts your metabolism while hydrating your body, too. It has anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce your risk of diabetes and stroke, while lowering your cholesterol, too. Plus, it can stave off dementia. No wonder, matcha – finely milled, powdered green tea – is considered to be an Asian superfood!

8. Garlic

PHOTO: Pexels

This healthy, must-stock kitchen staple boosts your heart health by slowing the hardening of the arteries, which in turn prevents heart disease. It’s also a handy ally against inflammation associated with arthritis and lowers your chance of a stroke.

9. Walnuts

PHOTO: Pexels

The high amount of omega-3 fatty acids in these nuts means can help protect against issues like high blood pressure and heart disease, while also increasing your bone strength.

10. Oily fish

PHOTO: Pexels

Oily fish such as salmon and tuna rate very high in omega-3 fatty acids, which improves your memory and overall brain function. It’s also effective in reducing inflammation that could be a result of stress or unhealthy eating.

11. Cucumber

PHOTO: Pexels

This vegetable isn’t just good for freshening up your eyes during a DIY facial. Eating water-packed cucumbers hydrates your face, which can help you stay looking young. Plus, the silica in this veggie is good for your bones and joints, which get more vulnerable the older you are.

12. Broccoli

PHOTO: Pexels

This green vegetable is high in vitamin C, an antioxidant that improves your immune system. Plus, it contains lignans, which contribute to a healthy brain and can help to prevent serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

13. Avocado

PHOTO: Pexels

The monounsaturated fatty acids in this superfood are very good for your cardiovascular system. But the magic element here is oleic acid, which has anti-aging benefits that may also help to prevent cancer. Plus, it’s a great afternoon snack to boost energy !

14. Eggs

PHOTO: Pexels

Yup, did you know your breakfast staple is part of the anti-ageing foods group? Eggs contain nutrients that are good for your eyesight. They can lower your risk of cataracts and other degenerative eye conditions related to age.

15. Kiwi

PHOTO: Pexels

This fruit has a higher level of vitamin C than oranges, so it’s certainly a healthy choice. Vitamin C can also give you clearer, youthful skin and healthier bones. And it has the power to neutralise free radicals, which could lead to serious health issues such as heart disease and cancer.

This article was first published in Her World Online.